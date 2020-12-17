New book project from the director of "The Glamour & the Squalor"

Director Marq Evans, best known for his documentary "The Glamour & the Squalor," about rock DJ Marco Collins, has a new music-centric project.

"BANDS by Jude" is an alphabet book for music lovers created by Evans' 10-year-old son. The book promises to have even the littlest learners rocking their ABCs. It is illustrated in bold colors by artist Chloe Becky.

The idea for the book was conceived when Jude was just 3 years old, he asked his dad if there was a book about all the bands he loved (and we're talking Modest Mouse and Arctic Monkeys, not Raffi!). When they couldn't find one, they did what any creative father-son duo would do -- set out to make their own.

"BANDS by Jude" is currently available for sale from The McCaw Studio.

Evans is also at work on "Welcome to My Daydream," a documentary about animator Will Vinton, aiming for release in early 2021.