Frontières 2021: Call For Submissions, And Other News

Interesting development for our friends at Frontières. The open call for projects for the Frontières Platform (Marché du Film in Cannes) and the Frontières Co-Production Market begins on January 4th.

That's not the intersting bit. The more interesting bit is that Frontières Forum, a Finance & Packaging Forum which usually takes place in Finland during the month of February, will be integrated into the Frontières Co-Production Market that runs during Fantasia just over in Montreal during July and August.

That means, logistically, chaos! Glorious chaos as the co-production market usually meant the annual gathering of a few hundred industry professionals and schmucks like me looking to cover the market. Recovery from the pandemic willing, how many more would be added to our fold? Crazy.

Also, the market takes place one week later than usual. Typically hosted during the last weekend in July this year the market will take place from August 5th through 8th.

We're reporting this with the hopes that with the rollouts of vaccines around the World we'll all be allowed to reunite in person next Summer and celebrate coming out the other side.