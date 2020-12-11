Frontières 2021: Call For Submissions, And Other News
Interesting development for our friends at Frontières. The open call for projects for the Frontières Platform (Marché du Film in Cannes) and the Frontières Co-Production Market begins on January 4th.
That's not the intersting bit. The more interesting bit is that Frontières Forum, a Finance & Packaging Forum which usually takes place in Finland during the month of February, will be integrated into the Frontières Co-Production Market that runs during Fantasia just over in Montreal during July and August.
That means, logistically, chaos! Glorious chaos as the co-production market usually meant the annual gathering of a few hundred industry professionals and schmucks like me looking to cover the market. Recovery from the pandemic willing, how many more would be added to our fold? Crazy.
Also, the market takes place one week later than usual. Typically hosted during the last weekend in July this year the market will take place from August 5th through 8th.
We're reporting this with the hopes that with the rollouts of vaccines around the World we'll all be allowed to reunite in person next Summer and celebrate coming out the other side.
The Frontières Platform (Marché du Film in Cannes) and the Frontières Co-Production Market will open a call for projects beginning on January 4th, 2021.Given the uncertainties associated with the pandemic, the Frontières Forum (which previously took place in February) will be integrated into this year’s Co-Production Market in Montréal from August 5th to the 8th, held in conjunction with the Fantasia international Film Festival.The Forum is an event intended for projects in an advanced financing stage with a minimum of 20% of the budget in place. Producers will be able to select the FORUM as an option when registering their project on-line.Information about the selection criteria and the required submission documents can be found on our website.
