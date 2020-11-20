A new "docu-dance" film takes viewers behind the scenes of The Nutcracker

Evergreen City Ballet reimagines the Nutcracker experience with an exciting at-home dance film. Nutcracker Suites explores the origin and history of this popular ballet in a unique "docu-dance" film. The production draws from Evergreen City Ballet's 25+ year legacy of celebrating inclusion, artistry, and community through dance, and includes inspiration from Artistic Director Bennyroyce Royon's Filipino cultural heritage.

Nutcracker Suites is more than a performance film -- the experience will bring audiences beyond the stage into the Evergreen City Ballet Nutcracker universe with a variety of stories, for a one-of-a-kind show that will delight all ages.

Evergreen City Ballet will partner with the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra for the iconic Waltz of the Flowers, and beloved Seattle performer Mx. Aleksa Manila will reprise her 2019 role of Mother Ginger. The performance also includes two very special guest artists from New York City Ballet, Georgina Pazcoguin (Co-Founder, Final Bow Yellow Face) and Alec Knight. All dances were filmed in November of 2020 and have never been performed before.

Gather your family or social pod, put on your finery, and enjoy one of three versions of the film. Each week's edit will feature a different chorus of talented local dance students. See the film any time during each week-long show period.