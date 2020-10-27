SHUDDERFEST! Join Horror Greats For a Free Virtual Event, All Day on Halloween

Wow. This is a thing. Like, really a thing. Shudder was hinting at something big happening this month before October comes to a close on Saturday night.

As the story goes this year many of us could be stuck at home this Halloween because of the current health crisis. Rather than dwell on this reality and let it get us down in the dumps there is new hope. Shudder has announced that all day on Halloween they will host a free, virtual event called Shudderfest!

This incredible day-long virtual event will feature panels, presentations, conversations and screenings led by legendary genre icons, fan-favorite musicians, and acclaimed directors, writers, and producers, free to all and available anywhere in the world via the shudderfest.com website.

Who will be there? Well, to start there will be horror icons like Clancy Brown, Keith David, and Robert Englund. Then Shudder mixes it up with Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Kamil Oshundara from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, and musician Arrow de Wilde!

We'll let full announcement do the talking.