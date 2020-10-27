SHUDDERFEST! Join Horror Greats For a Free Virtual Event, All Day on Halloween
Wow. This is a thing. Like, really a thing. Shudder was hinting at something big happening this month before October comes to a close on Saturday night.
As the story goes this year many of us could be stuck at home this Halloween because of the current health crisis. Rather than dwell on this reality and let it get us down in the dumps there is new hope. Shudder has announced that all day on Halloween they will host a free, virtual event called Shudderfest!
This incredible day-long virtual event will feature panels, presentations, conversations and screenings led by legendary genre icons, fan-favorite musicians, and acclaimed directors, writers, and producers, free to all and available anywhere in the world via the shudderfest.com website.
Who will be there? Well, to start there will be horror icons like Clancy Brown, Keith David, and Robert Englund. Then Shudder mixes it up with Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Kamil Oshundara from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, and musician Arrow de Wilde!
We'll let full announcement do the talking.
We promised one more “treat” for Halloween, and today we’re excited to announce ShudderFest, a free, day-long, global celebration open to all with star-studded panels and presentations—plus a Shudder members-only secret screening of a future Shudder Original. It’s all happening at ShudderFest.com. See below and attached for details.ANNOUNCING “SHUDDERFEST,”A FREE, DAY-LONG VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN EVENT THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31Streaming Celebration to Feature Clancy Brown, Keith David, Robert Englund, Kirk Hammett, Kamil Oshundara, Greg Nicotero, Arrow de Wilde, and Many MoreStaying home for Halloween this year? Fear not: Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, is bringing the holiday to you with ShudderFest, a horror celebration you don’t need to leave the house to attend. Highlights of the event include a virtual hang with "horror royalty" including genre luminaries Tony Todd (Candyman), Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and others; a conversation between the stars and creators of 2020's Zoom-horror Host and the makers of 1999's found footage masterpiece, The Blair Witch Project; a panel of musicians who love Horror, including Bright Light Bright Light and Starcrawler's Arrow De Wilde; Scary Story Time with Scare Me's Josh Ruben and friends; a special recording of The Kingcast podcast with Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero; and a one-time secret screening of a future Shudder Original film that won't be available until 2021. See below for a complete schedule and lineup of guests. (Panels titles, guests, and times are subject to change.)“Most people aren’t able to go out for Halloween this year due to the pandemic, so we decided to bring Halloween home to them with an all-day celebration of everything that’s spooky and scary. And it’s not limited to Shudder members either—anyone around the world can participate in ShudderFest, because Halloween is a holiday that everyone should be able to enjoy,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager.SHUDDERFEST FULL SCHEDULESaturday, Oct. 31, Starting 12pm ET/9am PT/4pm UK/3am (Sunday) AESTAll Events to Stream Free on ShudderFest.com Except Secret Screening12pm ETWelcome to ShudderFest with host Keith DavidHorror Royalty HangoutDoug Bradley (Hellraiser franchise), Robert Englund (Elm Street franchise), Lance Henriksen (Alien franchise), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th franchise), actor/director/FX master Tom Savini, Lin Shaye (Insidious franchise), and Tony Todd (Candyman franchise), moderated by Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy1pm ETBlair Witch x HostThe Blair Witch Project co-director Eduardo Sa?nchez, producer Michael Monello and co-producer Greg Hale in conversation with Host director/co-writer Rob Savage and stars Haley Bishop and Emma Louise Web, moderated by Shudder curator Samuel Zimmerman2pm ETThe Future of Black HorrorA look at the thrilling present and bold future of Black Horror with Rusty Cundieff (director, Tales from the Hood), Tananarive Due (exec producer, Horror Noire), Shannon M. Houston (writer, HBO’s Lovecraft Country), Victor LaValle (author, The Ballad of Black Tom), and Kamil Oshundara (cultural executive, Monkeypaw Productions), moderated by journalist/writer Evan Narcisse3pm ETInterview with the Glampire: A blood draining dissertation with Paperbacks from Hell’s Grady Hendrix4pm ETMusicians Who ?? HorrorPop star Bright Light Bright Light, GWAR’s The Berserker Blothar, Pustulus Maximus & Sawborg Destructo, Grammy-winning composer and guitarist Steve Stevens, and Starcrawler lead singer Arrow de Wilde, moderated by Yahoo Entertainment’s Lyndsey Parker5pm ETStory Time with Scare Me’s Josh Ruben & FriendsScare Me’s writer-director-star Ruben shares spooky stories with friends Frank Garcia-Hejl (Scare Package), Noah Segan (Knives Out), Dreama Walker (Doubt) and Astronomy Club’s Jonathan Braylock, James III and Jerah Milligan6pm ETInside The Mortuary CollectionMeet the team behind the horror anthology that Sam Raimi called “a twisted tapestry of grisly fun and endlessly inventive terror” — writer/director Ryan Spindell, star Clancy Brown, and producers Allison Friedman and T. Justin Ross. Followed by Kirk Hammett’s Top Five Moments in Horror and Keith David Answers Your Questions7pm ETThe Kingcast podcast with special guest Greg NicoteroThe Kingcast, a podcast devoted to Stephen King by veteran film bloggers Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler, sits down to discuss adapting the author’s works with showrunner, writer, director and FX maestro Greg Nicotero, who has directed two King stories for Creepshow and created FX for multiple other King adaptations9pm ETMembers Only Double Feature: Halloween and Secret Screening on Shudder TV*Shudder members can wrap up their ShudderFest with a special double feature of John Carpenter’s 1978 classic (US and CA only) at 9pm ET/6pm PT and a special one one-time-only preview of a future Shudder film that won’t stream again until 2021 (but we can’t tell you which one!) at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT (in all Shudder territories).*Available only via the Shudder TV feed on Shudder’s apps and site in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Shudder membership required; 7- day free trial available.Panel titles, guests, and times are subject to change.The eight panels and Keith David’s host segments will replay twice, in the same order, beginning at Saturday at 8pm ET/5pm PT/Midnight UK/11am (Sunday) AEST and again Sunday at 3am** ET/1am PT/9am UK/8pm AEST. The Secret Screening will only happen once, at 9pm ET/6pm PT/1am UK/. (**Note: Daylight Saving Time starts November 1 at 1am in the US.)This groundbreaking event is made possible with collaborations from media partner Yahoo Entertainment, platform partner Top Fan, and video partner Brightcove.For more information and to register to take part, visit ShudderFest.com.
