Exclusive Clip: Check Out This Rousing Chase From The Adams Family's THE HATRED, Now On Blu-ray From Arrow Video

A true success story of outsider cinematic art, The Deeper You Dig from The Adams Family is now on Blu-ray following a successful festival run. I reviewed the film as it premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival back in 2018, and was - and remain - very impressed with what it manages to accomplish with a very small budget and tight knit cast and crew consisting of Mother-Father-Daughter team, Toby Poser, John Adams, and Zelda Adams:

The film explores grief in a novel way... With the help some very effective camera work from John and Zelda Adams and John's low key, but rousing score, the film's technical aspects are on par with a much larger production, and in very few instances does it feel like it was made with a three person crew.

The Deeper You Dig is just the latest work from this power trio, though, and Arrow's special edition Blu-ray also includes their previous film, The Hatred, a Civil War-set ghost story, and we're proud and happy to be able to present this exclusive clip of the film to help you get ready for this rousing low-budget adventure. It's a bit raw, but pretty impressive in the amount of scope they've been able to accomplish with very little in the way of resources.

