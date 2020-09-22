SHUDDER Celebrates Hitting The One Million Subscriber Milestone

Shudder celebrates a landmark today. The AMC streaming service passed the one million subscriber mark! That's one million subscribers delighting in and discovering horror, thriller and supernatural content from around the World in the comfort of their own homes.

Well we had no choice but to stay indoors this year!

Shush, you! Don't take this away from them!

The channel's combination of genre classics with acquisition of contemporary hits makes Shudder a great source of old and new content. The channel really took off these past couple years with the rise of original programming like the revived Creepshow and the trending power of The Last Drive In With Joe Bob Briggs. All of this has made Shudder a go-to source of content for fans, old and new, of all things weird and wacky. With Shudder's expansion into Australia and New Zealand last month we will only see the numbers go up.

Congratulations to our friends at Shudder! We look forward to more content from our favorite source of horror delights in the years to come.