See them before they are famous! Emerging talent on display at National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY)

Now in its 14th year of programming, Seattle-based NFFTY (National Film Festival for Talented Youth) is bringing you NFFTY Online, presenting 10 days of outstanding films streaming across the globe!

The virtual festival runs from Friday, October 23 through Sunday, November 1, and features 234 films streaming in 30 program showcases, available to watch on-demand throughout the festival. Additionally, there are many live events scheduled throughout, including watch parties, filmmaker Q&As, keynote presentations, mixers, and workshops. Attendees are invited to actively participate in all events using the chat feature.

NFFTY continues its tradition of championing diversity this year, with over 50% of its official selections directed by women and non-binary identifying filmmakers, and over 42% of films helmed by people of color.

Film screenings and events will be accessible with the purchase of a NFFTY 2020 festival pass, and tickets will be available for most individual screenings and events. The individual tickets are on a "pay-what-you-can" sliding scale, which allows NFFTY to keep the festival as accessible as possible!

All programming will be available to stream internationally, and standard screenings will be available to watch for 48 hours after unlocking the showcase using a pass or a ticket. Live events will be limited to the set time-frame, with recordings available to watch afterward.

NFFTY 2020 kicks off with an Opening Night Showcase featuring inspirational and impactful stories, including YVES & VARIATION Directed by Lydia Cornett, a stunning documentary about a New York city doorman. VARIATION won a Special Jury Mention at DOC NYC 2019, and received a great review in The New Yorker. And SOFT, Written & Directed by Daniel Antebi -- an official selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival created with the help of a Sundance Ignite Grant.

Other programming highlights include the Centerpiece Showcase, full of emotionally compelling stories like NO CRYING AT THE DINNER TABLE, Directed by Carol Nguyen -- a very personal portrait of the filmmaker's family that won the Short Documentary Jury Award at SXSW, and Closing Night: What Do You Stand For? which is filled with stories that will leave you hopeful for the future like STANDING ABOVE THE CLOUDS, Directed by Jalena Keane-Lee. CLOUDS follows Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists as they stand to protect their sacred mountain.

The Closing Night livestream will also reveal the 2020 Jury Awards, Audience Awards, and New Talent Awards!

VIEW THE FULL LIST OF PROGRAMS AND FILMS HERE

TICKET INFO

ALL-ACCESS PASSES

ADULT, $75 | YOUTH (24 & Under), $60





INDIVIDUAL SCREENINGS | EVENTS

Pay-what-you-can Sliding Scale