What Will Sundance Look Like in 2021?

Thanks to the pandemic, film festivals across six continents are scrambling to evolve into something still palatable to film fans while remaining safe from the virus that’s taken hold of society. When SXSW was cancelled in March, it was like a bomb being dropped on the industry. Shortly afterwards, Cinequest pulled the plug halfway through their festival, and one after the other dominos fell across the festival world.

What will that mean for Sundance?

After a string of high profile cancellations, the circuit has been scrambling to move into the once shunned arena of online festivals. The good news for Sundance is due to where they fall on the calendar, they actually do have time to put something together for January.

Stating their goals in a summer communique, festival director Tabitha Jackson outlined the following:

“An edition respectful of the public health situation, responsive to the moment, and reimagined in and for extraordinary times;

"An edition doubling down on our values of access, equity, inclusivity, and independence;

"An expanded Festival in which we preserve the possibility of in-person gathering while providing access to those unable or unwilling to travel;

"A unique celebration of independent cinema and community;

"A single festival expressed locally, globally, in-person, and online.”

That language is just nonspecific enough to give them the option to go really any direction for 2021. So, thankfully, she offers a few more specifics:

“The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will be a grand partnership of communities. It will take place live in Utah and in at least 20 independent and community cinemas across the U.S. and beyond.” Going further to say that, “We are in exploratory discussions with cinemas from LA to Louisville, from New York to Nashville, from Austin to Atlanta, from Detroit to Denver, from Minneapolis to Mexico City — with many more to come.”

She also adds that “At the center of all our planning, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival will have an online home, making the festival accessible in a way it never has been before.”

What this means is that Sundance will primarily be an online festival. There will most likely be some component taking place in real life settings, but with like everything related to this disease, everything is an unknown even two weeks out, let alone half a year away. While, I imagine Sundance will do their best to make the festival have some resemblance to the festival of the past, we’re in for a brave new world.

Slamdance, which has traditionally kicked off its festival in the same town and at the same time as Sundance recently told Park City’s Park Record that they are still looking at all options and hope to have a plan in place by end of October. With their venue traditionally being a crammed hotel at the top of Main Street, it’s hard to imagine how they could still hold anything in person and not go virtual.

Sundance has traditionally kicked off a whole new calendar of independent film that guides the industry for the rest of the year. January will make for a start to the festival season like we’ve never seen before, and like with everything related to this virus, 2021 still seems like a long ways away.