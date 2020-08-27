THE DARK & THE WICKED: Watch The Creepy Official Trailer For Bryan Bertino's New Horror Flick

The Strangers) horror flick The Dark & The Wicked. His new film will have it's international premiere tomoror night at the Fantasia Film Festival ( RLJE Films and Shudder are handling the domestic U.S. release of Bryan Bertino's () horror flick. His new film will have it's international premiere tomoror night at the Fantasia Film Festival ( see festival page here ).

The official trailer was just released and it is promising, very creepy and bedded in rural faith. We will have a review of the film following that international premiere tomorrow night. Have a look for youself below.

On a secluded farm, a man is slowly dying. Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, his wife is slowly succumbing to overwhelming grief. To help their mother and say goodbye to their father, siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) return to their family farm. It doesn’t take long for them to see that something’s wrong with mom, though—something more than her heavy sorrow. Gradually, as their own grief mounts, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness similar to their mother’s, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family.

The Dark & The Wicked is written and directed by Bryan Bertino. It stars Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr., and Xander Berkeley.

Available in cinemas, On Demand and Digital on November 6th, 2020.