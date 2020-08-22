Shudder: 61 Days of Halloween, Fantasia Acquisitions and September Highlights

This is going to be a massive three-parter so prepare yourselves for a delightful onslaught of information as our friends at Shudder have been very, very busy preparing for the horror-day season. Any and all films and their descriptions will be found in the mega-gallery below.

First off, let's start with Shudder's plan to lead up to Halloween with not just one month but two! Someone's been drinking a whole lot of crazy over there and we like it. So, instead of 31 days of horror-day celebrations we get a whopping 61. Madness!

And, we also want to welcome our brothers and sisters in horror over in Australia and New Zealand who will be joining the Shudder family. Hooray for you!

SHUDDER SUPER-SIZES SPOOKY SEASON WITH ‘61 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN’ SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER PROGRAMMING LINEUP Shudder Exclusives: Color Out of Space • Glenn Danzig’s Verotika Shudder Originals: Scare Me • Spiral • The Cleansing Hour • The Mortuary Collection • 32 Malasana Street • May the Devil Take You Too Plus: A New Last Drive-In Special • NOS4A2 season 2 • A New “Ghoul Log” • A Vincent Price Collection • Live Phone-In Recommendations from Shudder’s Curator & More As the world’s premier streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural content, Shudder is spooky 24/7/365. But we like to be a little “extra” for Halloween, and this year we’re going all out by turning the normal 31 day of Halloween into the 61 Days of Halloween, a two-month celebration of our favorite season featuring weekly original/exclusive movie premieres; a new The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Halloween special; a collection of unforgettable chillers from the “master of mayhem”, Vincent Price; a third installment of holiday favorite The Ghoul Log; the return of the Shudder Halloween Hotline; and 61 days of daily recommendations from Shudder curator Sam Zimmerman. “We usually call October our ‘Super Bowl month’ but this year we’re starting on Sept. 1, so the 61 Days of Halloween will be our Super Bowl combined with Mardi Gras and Christmas. We start on day one with one of the biggest horror movies of the year, Nicolas Cage in Richard Stanley’s mind-bending Color Out of Space— no less than the best cinematic adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft ever — and roll on through to Halloween with a big premiere every week. And then we’re going to finish October with a surprise that will have horror fans everywhere talking.” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. See below for our top Halloween programming highlights—with a major, extra-creepy surprise (or maybe two or three) still to come.

Then, as the Fantasia Film Festival launched it's online edition this week Shudder announced that they've acquired three female-led premieres ahead of their screenings. AMC NETWORKS’ SHUDDER ACQUIRES TRIO OF FEMALE-LED PREMIERES FROM FANTASIA: ‘LUCKY,’ ‘SLAXX’ AND ‘HUNTED’ Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium subscription streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, announced today the acquisition of three bold, female-forward horror films screening at this week’s virtual Fantasia International Film Festival. Vincent Paronnaud's HUNTED and Elza Kephart’s SLAXX will have their world premieres, while Natasha Kermani’s LUCKY—previously set to premiere at the canceled SXSW festival—will celebrate its international premiere as part of the Canadian geo-locked event. “Fantasia is one of the world’s top showcases for genre cinema, and in a challenging year for all festivals, they’ve done an impeccable job programming a bold lineup that we’re excited to be a part of. We’re also thrilled to be working with the talented filmmakers behind LUCKY, SLAXX and HUNTED, and we look forward to sharing their movies with our members around the world early next year,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. “Brea and I are thrilled to be releasing LUCKY with Shudder,” said Natasha Kermani. We love Shudder's curation and their commitment to finding unique, conversation-starting genre films and filmmakers, and know that LUCKY will have a great home with the Shudder community. The film is a surreal and satirical genre story with real-life horrors just below the surface, and after a very crazy year, we can't wait to share it with the world in 2021. We couldn't be happier to be joining the Shudder family!” "I'm so thrilled that SLAXX will be part of the Shudder line up!”, said Elza Kephart. “ I remember when Shudder began, hoping one day my films would be part of its great horror family. Now it is!" LUCKY is produced by Epic Pictures and DREAD in association with Illium Pictures. SLAXX is the latest collaboration between Anne-Marie Gélinas’s EMA Films and Shaked Berenson’s Entertainment Squad’s genre label The Horror Collective. Gélinas and Berenson previously collaborated on the cult hit TURBO KID, which is also available on Shudder in North America. HUNTED is produced by Alexandre Perrier on behalf of Kidam (France), Benoit Roland on behalf of Wrong Men (Belgium) and Conor Barry on behalf of Savage Production (Ireland). It is co-produced by Yohann Comte on behalf of Charades, Norio Hatano on behalf of Longride, BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, Wallimage, Screen Scene, Voo/Betv and Telenet. The deals were done by Emily Gotto for Shudder, and by CEO Patrick Ewald on behalf of Epic Pictures and Dread for LUCKY, by CAA Media Finance and Executive Producer Shaked Berenson for SLAXX, and By Carol Baraton on behalf of Charades for HUNTED.

Finally these are all of the movies and series coming to Shudder next month. Writeups about Color Out of Space, Spiral, Verotika and NOS4A2 are in the gallery.

SHUDDER ORIGINAL/EXCLUSIVE MOVIES COLOR OUT OF SPACE (premieres Tuesday, September 1) See 61 Days of Halloween announcement for details. A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE SPIRAL (premieres Thursday, September 17) See 61 Days of Halloween announcement for details. A SHUDDER ORIGINAL (Also available on Shudder UK and ANZ) VEROTIKA (premieres Thursday, September 24) See 61 Days of Halloween announcement for details. A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE (Also available on Shudder Canada, UK and ANZ) NEW SERIES FOR SEPTEMBER NOS4A2 Season 2 (full season debuts Thursday, September 10) See 61 Days of Halloween announcement for details. (Also available on Shudder Canada) NEW MOVIES FOR SEPTEMBER September 1 BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA (Director: Francis Ford Coppola) From Francis Ford Coppola comes a new take on the classic and chilling tale of a seductive Transylvanian prince, who travels from Eastern Europe to 19th century London in search of human love. Starring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves, Tom Waits. (Also available on Shudder Canada) COLOR OUT OF SPACE – A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE See 61 Days of Halloween announcement for details. COUNTESS DRACULA (Director: Peter Sasdy) A mad Hungarian countess follows a medieval beauty regimen that depletes the local supply of maidens. Starring Ingrid Pitt, Nigel Green, Sandor Elès. (Also available on Shudder Canada) THE VAMPIRE LOVERS (Director: Roy Ward Baker) A general and a baron hunt a vampire named Carmilla who seduces and bites their daughters. Starring Peter Cushing, Ingrid Pitt, George Cole, Madeline Smith. VICTOR CROWLEY (Director: Adam Green) Andrew Yong has spent over a decade claiming that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the 2007 massacre that left over 40 dead. Yong’s allegations have been met with widespread disbelief, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past. Starring Parry Shen, Kane Hodder, Laura Ortiz, Dave Sheridan, Krystal Joy Brown. September 2 LOST SOUL: THE DOOMED JOURNEY OF RICHARD STANLEY’S ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU (Director: David Gregory) South African filmmaker Richard Stanley (Color Out of Space) came up with an ambitious plan for adapting The Island of Dr. Moreau. But casting Val Kilmer and Marlon Brando proved to be his undoing and he was fired off the film. What happens after that must be seen to be believed. Starring Richard Stanley, Fairuza Balk, Hugh Dickson, Oli Dickson. (Also available on Shudder Canada and UK) September 7 FADE TO BLACK (Director: Vernon Zimmerman) Shy, lonely Eric delivers film supplies for a living, but exists only to see movies and immerse himself in fantasies about characters and stars. Frequently bullied and betrayed, Eric is gripped by homicidal rage and launches a series of grotesque murders, all patterned after characters and incidents from his beloved movies. Starring Dennis Christopher, Tim Thomerson, Gwynne Gilford. (Also available on Shudder Canada) SOUTHBOUND (Directors: Roxanne Benjamin, David Bruckner, Patrick Horvath, Radio Silence) On a desolate stretch of desert highway, two men on the run from their past, a band on their way to the next gig, a man struggling to get home, a brother in search of his long-lost sister and a family on vacation are forced to confront their worst fears and darkest secrets in these interwoven tales of terror and remorse on the open road. Starring Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Chad Villella, Fabianne Therese, Dana Gould, David Yow. (Also available on Shudder Canada) September 10 NOS4A2 Season 2 See 61 Days of Halloween announcement for details. (Also available on Shudder Canada) September 14 DOOR INTO DARKNESS (Director: Dario Argento) Four Spine tingling episodes presented by Italy's undisputed master of horror, Dario Argento. Originally made in 1973 for Italian Television, Door Into Darkness was highly controversial at the time for its boundary pushing and levels of violence. Starring Enzo Cerusico, Robert Hoffmann, Aldo Reggiani. (Also available on Shudder Canada) HOLLISTON (Seasons 1 and 2) Two down-and-out aspiring horror movie filmmakers struggle with life, career, and the opposite sex in beloved cult sitcom full of tremendous laughs, cartoonish violence and genuine heart. Full series binge release. Starring Adam Green, Joe Lynch, Laura Ortiz, Corri English and Dee Snider. (Also available on Shudder Canada) STARFISH (Director: A.T. White) With reality fraying at the edges, Aubrey finds herself following a string of mixtapes left by her dead friend. The clues unravel the secrets of a mysterious Signal; one that could either save the world... or condemn it. Starring Virginia Gardner, Christina Masterson, Eric Beecroft, Natalie Mitchell. (Also available on Shudder Canada) September 17 SPIRAL – A SHUDDER ORIGINAL See 61 Days of Halloween announcement for details. (Also available on Shudder UK and ANZ) September 21 RABBIT (Director: Luke Shanahan) A year after her identical twins disappearance, Maude is haunted by visions of the violent abduction. Convinced she is still alive, Maude attempts to trace her sister’s final steps. Starring Adelaide Clemens, Alex Russell, Veerle Baetens. (Also available on Shudder Canada) September 24 VEROTIKA – A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE See 61 Days of Halloween announcement for details. (Also available on Shudder Canada, UK and ANZ)