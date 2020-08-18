RANGE RUNNERS Exclusive Clip: Survival Thriller Out September 8th

Survival thriller Range Runners, from director Philip S. Plowden, will be released On Demand and DVD on September 8th from Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment. We have a short exclusive clip to share with you today. Have a look at it and the trailer below.

In the clip we have our survivor girl, Mel, thinking back to a time in her youth when her daddy pushed her to keep training. It gives her the motivation to keep climbing a tree. That's it. That's all you get for now. The rest is waiting for you on September 8th.

The moral of this story is, listen to your hard-ass pops cause the life lessons he teaches you in your youth will save your ass when you're an adult.