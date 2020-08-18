RANGE RUNNERS Exclusive Clip: Survival Thriller Out September 8th
Survival thriller Range Runners, from director Philip S. Plowden, will be released On Demand and DVD on September 8th from Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment. We have a short exclusive clip to share with you today. Have a look at it and the trailer below.
In the clip we have our survivor girl, Mel, thinking back to a time in her youth when her daddy pushed her to keep training. It gives her the motivation to keep climbing a tree. That's it. That's all you get for now. The rest is waiting for you on September 8th.
The moral of this story is, listen to your hard-ass pops cause the life lessons he teaches you in your youth will save your ass when you're an adult.
Left for Dead. Back for Vengeance.Highly-anticipated brutal survival thriller Range Runners, from director Philip S. Plowden , premieres On Demand and DVD this September.A woman thru-hiking an isolated trail runs into trouble when her pack is hijacked by two men hiding out in the woods, desperate and on the run. Now, stranded and left to fend for herself, she has a choice: crawl back to her normal life in defeat, or push forward and take back what was stolen from her.Celeste M Cooper, Sean Patrick Leonard, Michael B. Woods, and Tiffany Renee Johnson star in Range Runners, releasing September 8 from Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment.
