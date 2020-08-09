L'Etrange Festival 2020 unveil an appetizing line-up
Countdown has started : a little less than a month before its 26th edition, L'Etrange Festival Paris has unweiled the major part of its line-up. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only a little above 50% of the theater usual amount of tickets would be available, to allow everyone to leave one seat between each person or group. With the usual sanitary recommandations applying, L'Etrange Festival will take place from septembre 2nd to 13th, in its usual home : Le Forum des Images in Paris.
To be noted : the current line-up is still tagged as on progress, which means more titles could be announced in the next weeks, althought the main course is already here.
So what to expect from this new edition ? A few of the festival's finest or recent discoveries will be back this year : Kazakh director Adilkhan Yerzhanov wil bring his new feature, as well as Brandon Cronenberg, Gaspar Noé, or Alex Van Warmerdam who'll joint the party. But more surprinsingly, Lloyd Kaufman will make his great come-back to the festival with his latest Troma produced direction, Shakespeare Shitstorm ! Marjane Satrapi has been offered a carte blanche, whereas Makoto Tezuka's Barbara will have its French premiere. Discover the full line-up below :
International competition :
- POSSESSOR - Brandon Cronenberg
- A DARK, DARK MAN - Adilkhan Yerzhanov
- SPUTNIK - Egor Abramenko
- THE OWNERS - Julius Berg
- -STRUCTION FINALE - Byung-seo Kim
- RELIC - Natalie Erika James
- FRIED BARRY - Ryan Kruger
- FANNY LYE DELIVER’D - Thomas Clay
- TOMIRIS - Akan Satayev
- AMULET - Romola Garai
- KAJILIONAIRE - Miranda July
Special screenings :
- BEAUTY WATER - Kyung-hun Cho
- TEDDY - Ludovic & Zoran Boukherma
- LUX AETERNA + SURPRISE - Gaspar Noé
- HOMMAGE TO JOHANN JOHANNSSON : LAST & FIRST MEN - J.Johansson
MondoVision :
- ABOUT ENDLESSNESS - Roy Andersson
- TEZUKA’S BARBARA - Makoto Tezuka
- SHAKESPEARE'S SH*TSTORM - Lloyd Kaufman
- THE TROUBLE WITH BEING BORN - Sandra Wollner
- HUNTED - Vincent Paronnaud
- GRIMM RE-EDIT d’Alex van Warmerdam
- THE TWENTIETH CENTURY - Matthew Rankin
- IMPETIGORE - Joko Anwar
Documentaries :
- MY LOVER THE KILLER - Marc Hurtado
- TINY TIM : KING FOR A DAY - Johan Von Sydow
- THE WITCH OF KING CROSS - Sonia Bible
Carte Blanche to Marjane Satrapi :
- TOMMY - Ken Russel
- HAMBURGER FILM SANDWICH - John Landis
- LA NINA DE FUEGO - Carlos Vermut
- MILLA - Shannon Murphy
- PRINCE EHTEJAB - Bahman Farmanara
Carte Blanche to Pascal Faure :
- ANNA - Pierre Koralnik
- SHORT FILMS PROGRAM
Tribute to Pierre Molinier, presented by Jean-Pierre Bouyxou :
- MOLINIER - Raymond Borde
- LEGS - Pierre Molinier
- SATAN BOUCHE UN COIN - Jean-Pierre Bouyxou
- PIERRE MOLINIER, 7 FOSSETS STREET - Noël Simsolo
Retour de Flammes (Backfire) :
- LARMES DE CLOWN - Victor Sjöström
L'Etrange Gems :
- KNIFE UNDER THE THROAT - Claude Mulot
- GRAN BOLLITO/BLACK JOURNAL - Mauro Bolognini
- THE TAISHO TRILOGY BY SEIJUN SUZUKI : ZIGEURNERWEISEN, HEAT-SHIMMER THEATER & YUMEJI
Source : Press Release.