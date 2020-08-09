L'Etrange Festival 2020 unveil an appetizing line-up

Countdown has started : a little less than a month before its 26th edition, L'Etrange Festival Paris has unweiled the major part of its line-up. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only a little above 50% of the theater usual amount of tickets would be available, to allow everyone to leave one seat between each person or group. With the usual sanitary recommandations applying, L'Etrange Festival will take place from septembre 2nd to 13th, in its usual home : Le Forum des Images in Paris.

To be noted : the current line-up is still tagged as on progress, which means more titles could be announced in the next weeks, althought the main course is already here.

So what to expect from this new edition ? A few of the festival's finest or recent discoveries will be back this year : Kazakh director Adilkhan Yerzhanov wil bring his new feature, as well as Brandon Cronenberg, Gaspar Noé, or Alex Van Warmerdam who'll joint the party. But more surprinsingly, Lloyd Kaufman will make his great come-back to the festival with his latest Troma produced direction, Shakespeare Shitstorm ! Marjane Satrapi has been offered a carte blanche, whereas Makoto Tezuka's Barbara will have its French premiere. Discover the full line-up below :

International competition :

POSSESSOR - Brandon Cronenberg

A DARK, DARK MAN - Adilkhan Yerzhanov

SPUTNIK - Egor Abramenko

THE OWNERS - Julius Berg

-STRUCTION FINALE - Byung-seo Kim

RELIC - Natalie Erika James

FRIED BARRY - Ryan Kruger

FANNY LYE DELIVER’D - Thomas Clay

TOMIRIS - Akan Satayev

AMULET - Romola Garai

KAJILIONAIRE - Miranda July

Special screenings :

BEAUTY WATER - Kyung-hun Cho

TEDDY - Ludovic & Zoran Boukherma

LUX AETERNA + SURPRISE - Gaspar Noé

HOMMAGE TO JOHANN JOHANNSSON : LAST & FIRST MEN - J.Johansson

MondoVision :

ABOUT ENDLESSNESS - Roy Andersson

TEZUKA’S BARBARA - Makoto Tezuka

SHAKESPEARE'S SH*TSTORM - Lloyd Kaufman

THE TROUBLE WITH BEING BORN - Sandra Wollner

HUNTED - Vincent Paronnaud

GRIMM RE-EDIT d’Alex van Warmerdam

THE TWENTIETH CENTURY - Matthew Rankin

IMPETIGORE - Joko Anwar

Documentaries :

MY LOVER THE KILLER - Marc Hurtado

TINY TIM : KING FOR A DAY - Johan Von Sydow

THE WITCH OF KING CROSS - Sonia Bible

Carte Blanche to Marjane Satrapi :

TOMMY - Ken Russel

HAMBURGER FILM SANDWICH - John Landis

LA NINA DE FUEGO - Carlos Vermut

MILLA - Shannon Murphy

PRINCE EHTEJAB - Bahman Farmanara

Carte Blanche to Pascal Faure :

ANNA - Pierre Koralnik

SHORT FILMS PROGRAM

Tribute to Pierre Molinier, presented by Jean-Pierre Bouyxou :

MOLINIER - Raymond Borde

LEGS - Pierre Molinier

SATAN BOUCHE UN COIN - Jean-Pierre Bouyxou

PIERRE MOLINIER, 7 FOSSETS STREET - Noël Simsolo

Retour de Flammes (Backfire) :

LARMES DE CLOWN - Victor Sjöström

L'Etrange Gems :

KNIFE UNDER THE THROAT - Claude Mulot

GRAN BOLLITO/BLACK JOURNAL - Mauro Bolognini

THE TAISHO TRILOGY BY SEIJUN SUZUKI : ZIGEURNERWEISEN, HEAT-SHIMMER THEATER & YUMEJI

Source : Press Release.