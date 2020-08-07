Fantaspoa 2020: Virtual Edition Concludes, Setting Records, Giving Out Awards

Everyone has faced their challenges this year and our friends at Fantaspoa were no exception. To recap, they started the year off with no outside sponsorship and the festival was forced to launch a crowdfunding campaign to finance this year's planned live edition at the end of May.

Then the World went tits up and Brazil said, 'Hold my cachaca'.

The pandemic hit and the festival was planning to postpone until the end of this year. Brazil drank too much cachaca. Way too much. And after a series of livestream screenings to help with the lockdowns and shutins Fantaspoa announced they were going virtual and would stream all feature and short film through Brazilian streaming platform Darkflix at the end of July.

Having faced adversity and given it the middle finger Fantaspoa ran without a hitch and set an attendance record of sorts with an amazing 67,000 virtual attendees in Brazil. Amazing.

So the event has come and gone. Our friends at Fantaspoa only have to refocus on looking after their health and loved ones as their country's leaders are still under the impression that the pendemic is a competition.

'Hold my cachaca'.

With the end of the event comes the announcement of the award winners. Argentine dark satire Rock, Paper and Scissors, a terrific film from Macarena García Lenz and Martín Blousson that more people should be talking about cleaned up on the IberoAmerican side, winning four of five awards.

Our friends from Panamanian horror flick Diablo Rojo PTY got the honorable mention. The international awards were evenly spread out among all competitors. The always important Audience Award went to Two Heads Creek.

Before we go to the press release we were happy to see that Ugandan filmmaker IGG Nabwana was given the career achievement award for his DIY action films through his Wakaliwood studio.

Here is to the hope that we will be able to see our Fantaspoa family in person in 2021.