Fantasia 2020: New Virtual Talk Added! THROUGH THE CLAPBOARD JUNGLE, Justin McConnell in Conversation With Vincenzo Natali

Fantasia Film Festival has just announced another addition to their virtual event series; Through The Clapboard Jungle, Justin McConnell in Conversation with Vincenzo Natali. The two Canadian filmmakers will chit the chat next Tuesday, September 1st.

Natali has been one of our country's most successful directors working within genre cinema and television. He directed such films as Cube, Splice and In The Tall Grass. He has also dabbled in a little bit of television as well: Lost in Space, Westworld, American Gods, Locke & Key, The Strain and Hannibal to name a few.

McConnell hasn't broken into the industry like Natali has but I've only ever known my friend to hustle and hustle hard. His documentary Clapboard Jungle proves it. Which is why we're here now, his documentary playing at Fantasia and now we have an opportunity to hear from both directors and gleam whatever wisdom we can from their conversation.

And best of all, the event will be free and accesible worldwide. Read below for more information.