Online premiere of "An Unlikely Insurgency" -- web series thriller rooted in climate activism

Critical Issues in Science: “An Unlikely Insurgency” Premiere and Discussion

Sunday, July 12th

7pm-9pm PST

Watch the online premiere of the web series "An Unlikely Insurgency". Then discuss the importance of accurate data and information as we confront two existential science problems: climate change and the pandemic.

Join a watch-along of all five episodes of “An Unlikely Insurgency,” a climate fiction miniseries written, directed, and co-produced by climate scientist turned filmmaker Kathie Kelly. We’ll show the entire series (approximately 55 minutes), followed by a panel discussion.

This unique "cli-fi" thriller is designed to educate and entertain. The plot follows a respected climate scientist and her tech-savvy daughter as they join forces with an underground resistance network called The Insurgency in an effort to uncover the truth about a dangerous corporate and government conspiracy.

Watch along with series creator and climate scientist Kathie Kelly, then participate in a discussion afterward with Kathie who will be joined by series science advisor LuAnne Thompson and series co-producer Barbara MacDonald. They will discuss the importance of accurate data and information as we confront two existential science problems: climate change and the pandemic.

Event attendees will be able to chat with panelists through the watch along and also submit questions for them to answer during the discussion.

Tickets to this event are free! RSVP at http://evite.me/RtzExj6k5j, and viewers will receive instructions on how to join the watch party and discussion just before the event start time.