MotelX 2020: Lisbon Genre Festival Returns This September With Live Events

It feels good to write about film festivals and have something to say other than, "The whole world is fucked! We're heading to the hills! See you in 2021! We think".

As some regions of the world emerge from the first wave of the pandemic they're trying to return to their regularly scheduled programming. Our friends at MotelX in Lisbon, Portugal, are one of the few fortunate festivals who will be able to host a live event this year. Some changes will have to be made but the festival is doing what it can to host a live event this year.

Hard to believe that September really is just around the corner, the longest corner in history, but they are busy prepping for a week long festival at the beginning of the month. After three days of open-air warm up events the program will kick in at Lisbon’s Cinema São Jorge from September 7th through 14th.

Spurred on by current events and the civil unrest with our neighbours to the south the festival has created the program American Nightmare: Racism and Horror Cinema. The restrospective program will include The Intruder (1962), Ganja & Hess (1973), White Dog (1982), The People Under the Stairs (1991), Candyman (1992), Tales from the Hood (1995) and Get Out (2017).

Celebrated Portuguese director Pedro Costa will speak about his films and the festival will have screenings of Ne Change Rien/Change Nothing (2009) and Horse Money (2014).

Women in Horror will also take center stage at this year's festival with Rose Glass' Saint Maud, Relic from Natalie Erika James, and Sandra Wollner’s The Trouble with Being Born.

Leading the doc selection this year is Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street from Roman Chimienti and Tyler Jensen.

One other thing that MotelX does really, really well is host classy cultural events. Look, I like to slum it along with the rest of you, but I will also put on a good shirt and tie from time to time and rub elbows with the upper crust when possible. At lest pretend to. Something like the events that MotelX hosts would scratch that itch.

The full announcement of this year's lineup is coming soon. Check out their promo trailer below.