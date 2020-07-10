L'Etrange Festival stands tall : discover the official poster

Good news for genre fans in Europe : where several festivals had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has now been confirmed that L'Etrange Festival Paris, one of the most prolific movie festival in Europe, will happen in September as planned.

The 26th edition of l'Etrange will rejoyce cinemaniacs from september 2 to 13, still at Le Forum des Images in Paris. This confirmed, and as per tradition, the official poster has been released.

We're looking forward for the annoucement of the first titles, which may happen in august. Let's take bets : what are the movies you think might be part of this edition ?

Source : press release. Thanks to Estelle Lacaud.