LA PASAJERA (THE PASSENGER): Production on Spanish Horror Flick Begins This Summer

As the World attempts to get back on its feet two of the big questions in the filmmaking community are when and how. When can we begin making films again and how can we make them safely?

I don't know the answer to how but for filmmakers Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez over in Spain the answer to when is this August when they begin working on the horror flick La Pasajera.

La Pasajera is a harrowing horror play that relies mainly on its characters and takes place in a suffocating atmosphere. It tells the story of a van shared by several passengers that runs over a hiker who walks at night on a secondary road. After taking her to the vehicle to take her to the nearest hospital, the occupants soon understood that they only had to comply with a clear rule: not to sit next to her.

La Pasajera will be Cerezo's feature film debut and Gomez's sophomore film. They will be working from a script by Luis Sánchez-Polack, based on a previous script by Asier Guerricaechevarría (Errementari) and Javier Echániz.

Ignacio Aguilar will be their DOP. He worked on a short film back in 2014 called Mr. Dentonn, which boasts the longest festival circuit run, numbering in the hundreds of festival appearances over a couple years. This too will be his first feature length film.

Cast has yet to be announced. Persons Films, La Dalia Films, SG Producciones and Eye Slice Pictures are producing. Shooting will take place in Navarra, Spain.