Blood in the Snow 2020: Canadian Focused Genre Fest Partners With Super Channel For a Canada-Wide Festival

Ooh. The cat's about to be let out of the bag.

For years we have been touting the hard work of our friends at Blood in the Snow Film Festival here in Toronto. This November everyone across Canada is going to get a taste of their greatness when they go virtual in partnership with Super Channel.

The genre festival with the mandate, nay the purpose, nay the mission from above (or below) to give the spotlight to only Canadian genre cinema had decided to go virtual and everyone across Canada will benefit from it. To our knowledge this is the second festival to partner with the entertainment network after Canadian Film Fest at the end of May.

This will all happen in the lead-in to Halloween and its aftermath, from October 28th through November 7th. The festival will also be holding its Deadly Exposure industry events on-line from November 4th to 7th.

We've been doing okay, as a nation, to pull ourselves up out of the pandemic undertow, but seeing as the province of Ontario was one of the hardest hit regions it's probably best not to tempt Fate and try for a live event this year. She can be a cruel mistriss.

So does this mean that Super Channel is super again? (ducks for cover)