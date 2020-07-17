Bhonsle: an unusual cop film

Bhonsle (2018); Director: Devashish Makhija

The film derives its name from the titular character Ganpat Bhonsle (played by Manoj Bajpayee). An ailing policeman who lives in a chawl. The narrative unfolds on the day of his retirement. Introductory sequence is juxtaposition of shots between dressing up of the elephant-God and Ganpat Bhonsle's changing of police uniform into normal attire.

The plot of the film showcases certain aspects: Life of Bihari immigrants in Maharashtra. The way Marathi sentiment is used by lumpen taxi driver, Vilas (played by Santosh Juvekar) in order to get hold of the chawl. Even vilas isn't given much importance at the Marathi Morcha office. He uses religious occasions to concretize the induction of 'Marathi Manus' sentiment. At a certain stage, it becomes overtly political, when police accompanies in harassment of a person Rajendra (played by Abhishek Banerjee) from the Bihari community. The film is set on the course of the days of Ganesh Puja festivity.

The retired cop is looking for an extension. The filmmaker leads the audience into Ganpat's household. His household looks shabby. The character and the milieu is established with the intricate detailed shots of daily chores. In his retired life, ganpat gets up. Prays to Ganapati. Prepares food for himself. Washes his clothes. Takes bath. In the background the radio goes on. As if it fulfils the void and loneliness. But he changes radio station as Marathi propaganda is being broadcasted. The actions get repeated each and every day. These shots are shown by virtue of sharp cuts. The same monotonous routine goes on. He dusts of his uniform.

All of a sudden audience encounters a ganpat whose hairs are turned white. Alongside doing the household chores, he tries to blow the whistle, attached to his uniform. As if, attempts to be in touch with his professional duties. The sound imagery used here is almost silent, only folly sounds are being heard. Camera cuts to the window pane. A black crow is seen seated, which flies off. A police siren is heard in the soundtrack. Resonance of the crows coos and caws are heard. At this very moment ganpat is seen getting up from his bed. It's left for the audience's interpretation. Was it a dream sequence or some kind of surrealistic interpretation!

The director draws parallels between Bhonsle and Vilas. They both are aspiring for something, but is not able to get hold of it. Bhonsle walks into higher official’s office, about his extension. He is kept awaited. Whereas, the director cross cuts to show Vilas in Marathi Morcha office. Vilas has come to meet the local leader, who is in middle of a meeting with another higher strata leader. Bhonsle meets the officer whom he was willing to meet, he asks for his medical reports. Bhonsle, previously being admitted to a hospital, walks out with a diverted mind. Thoughts, lingering in his mind. Alas! at last my proceedings are to be done, but my body isn't cooperating! On the other hand, Vilas trying out every trick in his book has to leave the office empty handed.

A sequence, excellent in its visual image qualities follows. Just a simple pull back, i.e., zoom-out from Bhonsle's face. The series of shot begins with blurry images of the protagonist. Camera shows ganpat from side profile, then cuts into full frame of the person. Ganpat walks beside mass of people. Then the astonishing transition becomes vivid, that too without a cut. Camera cuts into bhonsle’s head shot after, he is being established aside other people. Then camera starts zooming out from his face - shows the setting- now it's getting more clear- he is in plethora of celebration. In the next shot camera starts to view the situation by lieu of top-angle shot. Just a simple camera movement can be so impactful, in terms visual image creation, haven't being shown earlier in the film.

Ganpat Bhonsle leaves alone in the chawl. Being a retired police official, he doesn't utilise his power position. He doesn't like the atrocities against Bihari immigrants. But he never speaks against it. He doesn't socialise with other people living there. Sita, a nurse of a private nursing home comes to stay in the chawl along with his brother Lalu. Tries to introduce them as new neighbour to Bhonsle, unaware of his nature and faces rejection. Here Sita's name may bear resemblance to archetype of mother Goddess. Even if we try to remember, in Ritwick Ghatak's Subarnarekha woman protagonist was named Sita. Several parallels may be drawn between this film's and Ghatak's Subarnarekha. Considering Ganpat as similar to Sita's elder brother Iswar. In both cases sita takes care of these two elder men. Lalu can be compared with Binu (Sita's son in Subarnarekha). Sita is both cases of Lalu and Binu takes care of them. They are dependent on her, in her absence to Ganpat and Ishwar.

Keeping aside the comparison with Ritwick Ghatak's work. This film develops with minute detailing of characters and setting as discussed earlier. But the rhythm with which most part of the film is shot changes. It becomes more incidental in the later part of the film. Marathi Morcha symbol being blackened- Lalu accepting the charge of committing the misdoing in front of Bhonsle-Bhonsle being admitted to hospital-Sita taking care of her- Painting of the black patches by Ganpat and Lalu- credit of the work eventually being takes by Vilas and his touts-complications; beating of lalu followed by Vilas slapped in front of all immigrants of the chawl- Bhonsle collapsing on the ground due to sudden excitement- Vilas's hunger for revenge- molests Sita- Ganpat being aware of the incident avenges Vilas.

The last to last sequence of the film takes place in a public urinal. Ailing Bhonsle, who never ever offends someone, reaches the place where Vilas is taking a bath after washing his car. Where he had sexually assaulted sita. The climax of the film shows both Vilas and Ganpat fighting and finally laying in the floor of the toilet. Bloodstains and two human beings in a tiny space lying unconscious, maybe Vilas is dead or maybe both. The next shot shows immersion of Ganesh idol, by a top-angle shot of water covering the immersed idol. Water covers the idol and the water current moves backwards. This movement of water is repeated several times. The actions provide a clue to Ganpat Bhonsle's end. Previously the filmmaker had equated Bhonsle and Vilas, while they we're kept awaited by their higher authorities. The final culmination also brings them together. Their nature is eventually of opposite track, but they also share certain similarities. Both were tirelessly in quest for their objectives. But both of them remained unfulfilled.