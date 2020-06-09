Trailer for BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC: Be Excellent?

We've been waiting a long time for William S. Preston, Esquire and Ted Theodore Logan to come back to the big screen, and it was touch-and-go for a while for a variety of reasons. But it looks like we'll finally get to hear that song by the Wyld Stallions that will unite the world. Or will we? That seems to be the premise of Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny.

It seems that our heroes have to do a bit more time-traveling in order to find this elusive tune, and from the trailer I'm guessing we'll be going to some strange paraellel timelines. Nice to see William Sadler is back as Death, with newcomers to the universe including Samara Weaving and Holland Taylor.

Fingers crossed this will release at drive-ins this summer (which would be most excellent). The first trailer is below.