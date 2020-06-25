THE AMUSEMENT PARK: Yellow Veil Pictures Picks up World Sales For George A. Romero`s Formerly Lost Film
Cool news for Romero`s fanbase. His formerly lost film The Amusement Park is getting ever so closer to your eyeballs now that our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures have come on board to handle worldwide sales.
New York based film preservation organization IndieCollect completed a 4K restoration of the film after it was found in 2018. It premiered to a home crowd last October.
The Amusement Park was completed in 1973 and filmed at the West View Amusement Park in Pittsburgh’s North Hills which closed a few short years after. It was meant to be a television PSA, an allegory about the nightmarish realities of aging in a world without an adequate social security, and Romero took the idea and ran with it.
Et voila, The Amusement Park.
Stay tuned to find out who picks up this lost film and what they plan to do with it.
NY/LA-based arthouse/genre sales company Yellow Veil Pictures have acquired the worldwide sales rights for THE AMUSEMENT PARK, the formerly lost film from iconic filmmaker George A. Romero.Recently discovered and restored 46 years after its completion by the George A. Romero Foundation and produced by Suzanne Romero it was restored in 4k by IndieCollect in New York, THE AMUSEMENT PARK is an alluring snapshot of the filmmaker's early artistic capacity and style, and would go on to inform his ensuing filmography. The film was originally commissioned by the Lutheran Society to raise awareness about ageism and elder abuse. Romero, however, conceived of what was perhaps his wildest, most imaginative movie, an allegory about the nightmarish realities of growing older. THE AMUSEMENT PARK stars MARTIN’s Lincoln Maazel as an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies, and humiliations of aging in America manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds.Yellow Veil Pictures Co-Founder Justin Timms said “We couldn't be more excited to team up with the George A. Romero Foundation to bring this horrifying lost film to audiences. George's work here, as always, is an unnerving criticism of American society, this time embodied through a relentless amusement park”Suzanne Romero said: “Though not in the horror genre it is George’s most terrifying film. It has Romero’s unique footprint all over it!”
