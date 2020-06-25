THE AMUSEMENT PARK: Yellow Veil Pictures Picks up World Sales For George A. Romero`s Formerly Lost Film

Cool news for Romero`s fanbase. His formerly lost film The Amusement Park is getting ever so closer to your eyeballs now that our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures have come on board to handle worldwide sales.

New York based film preservation organization IndieCollect completed a 4K restoration of the film after it was found in 2018. It premiered to a home crowd last October.

The Amusement Park was completed in 1973 and filmed at the West View Amusement Park in Pittsburgh’s North Hills which closed a few short years after. It was meant to be a television PSA, an allegory about the nightmarish realities of aging in a world without an adequate social security, and Romero took the idea and ran with it.

Et voila, The Amusement Park.

Stay tuned to find out who picks up this lost film and what they plan to do with it.