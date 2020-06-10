It's Hard To Let Someone Go in Lockdown Short DEAD DAD

While much of the world is effectively trapped at home, many filmmakers are using that time to get creative. They're writing, directing, often acting, and editing their own short films. Given the constraints of the situation (how many people in your household, what equipment you have, etc), this can be a challenge, but challenge often begets creativity, and somehow the situation lends itself to some quintessential horror tropes.

UK filmmaker Bailey Tom Bailey (whose short The History of Nipples has been making the festival rounds, including at FrighFest) decide to take up the challenge, and enlisted his family, to make Dead Dad.

The ideas grew out of the location, personal fears and details about my family. At the end of my parents' garden is a silver birch tree, which perpetually overshadows a raised mound of wildflowers. I imagined something beneath that mound, and that notion became filled with my anxiety about my ageing Dad dying from Covid-19. We had already watched one funeral (not covid related) via webcam, and I wondered what the extreme reaction would be to losing someone. Another key to the story came from my mum. Since her parents passed away a few years ago, her nightmares have become animated: she yells out in an unrecognisable voice and thrashes around. It's as if there is deep-seated grief she hasn't resolved.

Given what we've been told about all our dreams and nightmares being more intense during this anxious time, that's a lot to work with. Bailey got to work on a script, and when lockdown restrictions eased a bit, was able to recruit a crew of two (with everyone taking care with masks and distance). Post-production was accomplished via the wonders of wifi and a crew ready to take on the task.

And more than just making the short, Bailey submitted it as part of Shelter Shorts, which is raising money for World Central Kitchen to help those in need during the crisis. Bailey has made the film available for your enjoyment. So sit back, spend a few minutes laughing and then being very scared, and donate to a worthy cause.