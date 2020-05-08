Berlin / EFM Coverage All Features Weird Features Zombie Movies Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
If Guillermo del Toro made an animated film

Carina Henriksson
Contributor
What if the Ritual was animated? How about Blair Witch Project? Wouldn't it be awesome if Disney worked together with Guillermo and made a feature animated horror? 

Well, so far as we know, they are not. So we at ODD Animation Pictures are working hard on a short film that has these qualities! 
Cieco is an animated thriller about a small fox pup that gets lost in the deep dark woods and disappears. 
The film is being made by a small team of artists and the project is now up on Kickstarter! 
Check it out and support it to make it happen!: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cieco/cieco

Support and share! 

Kindly
Team ODD

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cieco/cieco
