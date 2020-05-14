CREATURES: Tony Jopia's UK Horror Comedy Coming This Christmas

Creatures, a new horror comedy from UK director Tony Jopia is now in post and due to hit the festival circuit (whatever that means this year) before a physical release at the end of the year.

Christmas themed horror flicks are always welcome. Horror flicks that promises a mix of old school puppet creature work are especially welcome.

On top of that you tout that your film could sit alongside classic like Night of the Creeps, Critters and Ghoulies? Well now. That's a mighty big boast. We will see at the end of this year if Creatures lives up to lofty expectations.

One of the producers passed along some stills from the production as well as the update below.

More to come.