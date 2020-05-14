CREATURES: Tony Jopia's UK Horror Comedy Coming This Christmas
Creatures, a new horror comedy from UK director Tony Jopia is now in post and due to hit the festival circuit (whatever that means this year) before a physical release at the end of the year.
Christmas themed horror flicks are always welcome. Horror flicks that promises a mix of old school puppet creature work are especially welcome.
On top of that you tout that your film could sit alongside classic like Night of the Creeps, Critters and Ghoulies? Well now. That's a mighty big boast. We will see at the end of this year if Creatures lives up to lofty expectations.
One of the producers passed along some stills from the production as well as the update below.
More to come.
An Action, Horror Comedy Creature Feature Jingle hell, jingle hell, creatures on the way!!!‘A group of astronomy students get more than they bargained for after finding an injured alien who is being targeted by a group of bloodthirsty alien CREATURES.’Post production has commenced on the new movie from the director that brought you ‘Cute Little Buggers’ and ‘Crying Wolf’, the executive producer of ‘ The Hive’ and the creator of ‘Good Tidings’.‘Creatures’ was shot in February 2020 here in Oxfordshire, U.K. We were lucky to complete principal photography a couple of weeks before we went into lockdown. We are also super lucky to be able to continue with post production with all our post team working safely from their own homes whilst isolating.Jopia Productions and Creatures Media LLC wanted to create a Christmas themed creature feature that could sit alongside such classic movies as ‘Night of the Creeps’, ‘Critters’, ‘Dead Heat’, Ghoulies’, ‘They Live’ and ‘Gremlins’.Our passion lies in melding practical and visual FX. We aim to deliver on the goods by bringing together some creatively nasty SFX, tremendous puppet creature work and VFX work that will blow fans of action, horror comedies truly away.Director Tony Jopia says “Creatures’ will definitely be delivering a Red Christmas this year! We’re super excited to be making our biggest movie yet, it’s going to be a non-stop action, sci-fi, horror comedy packed with badass nasty aliens and one adorable little bugger that YULE definitely want for Christmas.”Co-Producer and leading star Romain Barber says “We’re lucky to have such a fabulous cast and crew of creatives on board that we just can’t wait to get the cameras rolling on our festively themed creature feature, you guys are going to love it!!”Producer Stu Jopia says “Creatures’ is for all the fans of 80s pint sized creature feature movies. It really does has a bit of everything, action, comedy, sci-fi thrills and tonnes of gore, a true love letter to movies that I grew up with.”‘Creatures’ will have a festive theatrical and physical release this Christmas 2020.
