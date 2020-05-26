Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival Announces Projects For NAFF Project Market

I do love me a good co-production market. Not being able to attend one in the last year and a half, and seeing the challenges facing the global filmmaking community these first few months of the longest January on record, has me itching to get back into the fray.

Co-pros have had to adapt to these circumstances this year and the NAFF project market will go digital this July. The host festival BIFAN is holding screenings in cinemas and online from July 9th through 16th.

A total of thirty projects will take part in this year's NAFF project market. Nineteen international projects will participate in the It Project Selections. Eleven homegrown projects will participate in Project Spotlight: Korea Selections.

Filmmakers of the selected projects will meet with producers, investors, and distributors from all over the World who work with genre films, conducted via an online platform.

I was reminded about NAFF when my friend from Colombia, Juan Diego Escobar Alzate, director of Luz The Flower of Evil, told me that he has his new project in the It Project Selections. He and I were supposed to be hanging out in Brazil this week, but you know, plague and hell fire.

Normally you do not get a lot of information about any participating projects until the market begins but he told us what his new film, Searching for the Black Rainbow, was about. He called it a folk horror lovecraftian spaghetti western. I mean. Yeah. Sign us up.

I also see that Sergio Uguet de Resayre, producer of the excellent Jesus Shows You The Way to The Highway also has a new project there called The Lighthouse.

NAFF also has a substantial awards program. Winning projects will be awarded cash awards and production support. Particular focus will be paid towards Asian and Korean productions to boost the genre filmmaking community in the region.

All participants and more information about NAFF follows.