YOU DIE: Poster Premieres For Italian Horror Flick, Out on VOD And DVD May 12th

You Die is coming to Digital and DVD on May 12th. The distributor, Dark Sky Films, released a new poster for the Italian horror flick yesterday. Check it out in all its minimalism below, along with the trailer.

Asia, a young student, finds an app on her phone. It looks like an augmented reality game, but soon she realizes it's much more than that. It's an app that connects to the world of the dead, which allows her to see ghosts through the camera of the phone. The timer starts counting down from 24 hours and Asia's insanely horrific experience begins. People around her struggle to believe her as she ends up facing this evil curse and fighting for her survival, all by herself.

A terrifying journey into the land of the dead via the technology of the living, YOU DIE will have you looking over your shoulder every time you check your phone.