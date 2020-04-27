TIFF And Crave Add PAN'S LABYRINTH, BEFORE SUNRISE, THE BIG LEBOWSKI to Stay-at-Home Cinema Roster

Pan's Labyrinth on More cinema greats are coming to Bell Media's streaming service Crave here in Canada this week. Together with TIFF the Stay-at-Home Cinema series has featured Q&As followed by screenings of the films over at Crave. This week, starting tomorrow night, Guillermo Del Toro will chat with TIFF's Cameron Bailey at 7pm EST tiff.net and on TIFF’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels. Then at 7:30pm to can watchon Crave

On Thursday, April 30th Bailey will talk with Ethan Hawke before a screening of Richar Linklater's Before Sunrise. And on Saturday, May 2nd we don't know who Bailey will chat with but the film screening that night will be The Big Lebowski, so it really doesn't matter who they get, it's going to be awesome.

Previous screenings of Stay-at-Home cinema included The Breakfast Club, The Twentieth Century, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and Captain Fantastic.

Crave is offering one month free to all new subscribers during this time of global health crisis.