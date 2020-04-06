"Taste of Power" cuts prices with 50% while donating 10% to COVID-19 charity relief fund!

"Taste of Power" is a game that challenges your strategy skills. Test yourself and your friends in these times of lockdown at half price while supporting a charity that fights COVID-19!

This whole week, in order to kill boredom caused by the COVID-19 lockdown throughout the world, you can purchase “Taste of Power” reduced to half the price - cut with 50%. This starts Monday, April 6 at 10AM PT / 7PM CET and runs the whole week out!

Also, the developers of “Taste of Power” have decided to donate 10% of all sales in the entire month of April to CEPI, who has moved quickly and collaboratively to rapidly develop vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. CEPI also collaborates with GSK and will use their pandemic vaccine adjuvant platform technology to enhance the development of an effective vaccine.

For more information on CEPID, please check out: https://cepi.net/covid-19/

Taste of Power on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/758250/Taste_of_Power/

About Taste of Power:

Show your strategic talents in Taste of Power - a Real-Time Strategy game set in an alternate medieval world, where Europe, Middle East, and China confront each other. Develop unique technologies and lead warriors into an epic battlefield – the victory is yours!

