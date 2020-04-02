NIGHTFIRE Exclusive Clip: Spy Action Short Film Coming to Hulu, Amazon And More in May

Brando Benetton's spy thriller short film Nightfire will debut on Hulu and Amazon on May 1st. Made by a group of friend from Ithaca College they managed to wrangle character actor Dylan Baker into their ranks for this project.

ScreenAnarchy has been sent an action heavy exclusive clip to share with you today. It's a very traditional execution of action staples that sort of warms the heart of someone who was raised on 80s action cinema. Check it out below.