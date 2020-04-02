NIGHTFIRE Exclusive Clip: Spy Action Short Film Coming to Hulu, Amazon And More in May
Brando Benetton's spy thriller short film Nightfire will debut on Hulu and Amazon on May 1st. Made by a group of friend from Ithaca College they managed to wrangle character actor Dylan Baker into their ranks for this project.
ScreenAnarchy has been sent an action heavy exclusive clip to share with you today. It's a very traditional execution of action staples that sort of warms the heart of someone who was raised on 80s action cinema. Check it out below.
Acclaimed actor Dylan Baker (“Hunters”, “The Good Wife”, Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” films) stars in 2020’s hottest spy thriller Nightfire – premiering in your lounge room May 1st!Two American agents (Lorenzo Pisoni and Greg Hadley) are hired to retrieve military chips containing a large sum of government money. Their plan goes awry when an unexpected political prisoner (Dylan Baker) enters the picture.Bradley Stryker, Francesco Pannofino and Becky Ann Baker co-star in the film, directed by Brando Benetton and co-written by Brando Benetton and Los Silva.The white-knuckle thriller, produced by a group of friends from Ithaca college, debuts on streaming platforms, including Hulu and Amazon, May 1 via Hewes Pictures.
