Film For Your Ears: THIS IS NOT A STORY ABOUT... A Radio Program Exploring Forgotten Film History

We`re in this together. As the current global health crisis lurches on and stay at home orders are instated or extended you may find you need to give your eyes a rest after a long day of binging and Zooming. You can close your eyes but your ears remain wide open. Whatever can you do?

Our friend Ted Geoghegan, director of We Are Stil Here and Mohawk, is currently putting out a radio program he's calling This is Not a Story About... It starts with something familiar, a topic nearly everyone knows off the top of their head, then he explores a different thread. It could something or someone forgotten by most, throughout the topic's history.

For example, in the debut episode This is Not a Story About Walt Disney, Ted dicusses the pre-Micky character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Who? In the just released second episode This is Not a Story About Bruce Lee he talks about martial arts star Alexander Fu Sheng, whose career was eclipsed by bigger names and stars. Again, who?

They are moments of discovery, of time spent to give recognition to characters, stars and only Ted knows what else is to come.

Give your eyes a rest, and open your ears to This is Not a Story About...

Links to the first two episodes are below. Pick your ear poison!