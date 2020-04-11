Film For Your Ears: THIS IS NOT A STORY ABOUT... A Radio Program Exploring Forgotten Film History
We`re in this together. As the current global health crisis lurches on and stay at home orders are instated or extended you may find you need to give your eyes a rest after a long day of binging and Zooming. You can close your eyes but your ears remain wide open. Whatever can you do?
Our friend Ted Geoghegan, director of We Are Stil Here and Mohawk, is currently putting out a radio program he's calling This is Not a Story About... It starts with something familiar, a topic nearly everyone knows off the top of their head, then he explores a different thread. It could something or someone forgotten by most, throughout the topic's history.
For example, in the debut episode This is Not a Story About Walt Disney, Ted dicusses the pre-Micky character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Who? In the just released second episode This is Not a Story About Bruce Lee he talks about martial arts star Alexander Fu Sheng, whose career was eclipsed by bigger names and stars. Again, who?
They are moments of discovery, of time spent to give recognition to characters, stars and only Ted knows what else is to come.
Give your eyes a rest, and open your ears to This is Not a Story About...
Links to the first two episodes are below. Pick your ear poison!
"This is Not a Story About..." is a classically-inspired modern radio program about the history of cinema written and hosted by filmmaker Ted Geoghegan. Each episode of the program begins as the story of someone or something in the world of film that cinephiles know quite well, but transforms into an expertly-researched tale about a new topic: one that can be closely-related or worlds away from where its story began."This is Not a Story About..." is edited, mixed, and produced by Adam Stovall.The series' debut episode, "This is Not a Story About Walt Disney" follows young Walt as he struggles to make his way in the burgeoning world of animation, but transforms into the story of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a blockbuster cartoon icon who was stolen out from under Disney and locked away for a half-century before finding redemption in the most unlikely of places.The second episode, "This is Not a Story About Bruce Lee" begins with the well-known life of martial arts' biggest name, using it as an introduction to the story of kung fu star Alexander Fu Sheng, whose incredible career in Hong Kong cinema was ultimately overshadowed by bigger names - and whose life and art deserve rediscovery.
