Fantaspoa at Home Launches Short Film Contest. Stay Home, Make a Movie, Win Stuff
Most of us are cooped up at home right now, weathering out the storm of this current epidemic. If you're doing it properly you have found yourself with a seeminly insurmountable amount of free time on your hands. What to do with all that free time? How about taking a chance at winning some production services?
Fantaspoa announced this weekend that they will hosting an online contest for short films of the fantastic genre with topics and themes related to the current epidemic.
You will have a chance to win consulting from directors like Andy Muschietti (It), a poster designed by Elizabeth Shuch (Book of Birdie), a theme-song by Argentinian composer German Suane (Bring Me the Head of Antonio Mayans), and a DCP from Black Lagoon.
Then there is what I think is incredibly valuable to have, Portuguese and Spanish subtitles by Fantaspoa and Macabro Film Festival. This opens the possibility for your film up to play anywhere, any festival in Ibero-America and over in Portugal and Spain. Believe me, in the years that I have ramped up my coverage of the LatAm region I'm still discovering festivals every year.
For inspiration I have included Mike Mendez's short film "There Can Be Only One", which he made while under quarantine in Los Angeles.
Stay home. Make a movie. Win stuff.
