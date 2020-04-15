Disney+ Honors May The 4th With THE MANDALORIAN Docu-Series, THE CLONE WARS Finale
Well, here comes some great news from Disney+ and Lucasfilm. On Star Wars Day, May the 4th, the streaming service will premiere a new docu-series about their massive hit, The Mandalorian.
The eight part series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, will look at the first season of Jon Favreau's excellent contribution to the SWU, going behind the scenes of the series. The first episode will premiere on May the 4th with new episodes airing each Friday afterwards.
Also on May the 4th Disney+ will air the series finale of The Clone Wars, the flagship animated series filled the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith in the prequel saga. The show was well received by fans and critics alike, proving before The Mandalorian that the franchise's strength lay in long form storytelling in a series than a collection of films.
After a few days of watching rednecks be assholes to big cats and each other I am in desperate need of a palate cleanse and this is just the news I need. I should be getting my pre-ordered FunkoPop The Child just in time for this new docu-series.
May the Fourth Be With You: Disney+ Honors Star Wars Day with Premiere of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” and Epic Conclusion of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”Executive Producer Jon Favreau Goes Behind the Scenes of “The Mandalorian” in 8-episode Documentary SeriesThis Star Wars Day, or May the Fourth, Disney+ will honour the global Star Wars fan community with brand-new original content joining the service’s comprehensive collection of Star Wars movies and shows. What started as a fan-generated grassroots holiday, Star Wars Day has become a full-fledged celebration of the Star Wars saga embraced by the entire galaxy. This year, fans can look forward to the highly anticipated conclusion of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” alongside the global premiere of the new eight-episode documentary series, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”Series Premiere, Monday, May 4In “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars -- Monday, May 4 -- “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.“’Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will premiere three days after “The Mandalorian” will wrap its first season in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland. New episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will stream every Friday on Disney+.“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”Series Finale, Monday, May 4After seven seasons, one of the most critically acclaimed chapters in the Star Wars saga, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” will come to a close on a special day, Monday, May 4, giving fans around the world the chance to watch the finale together for Star Wars Day.The Emmy award-winning continuation of the greatest space fantasy of all time, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” was created by George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation with Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian”) serving as Executive Producer/Supervising Director. With ambitious, ground-breaking computer animation, classic characters, astounding action, and the timeless battle between good and evil, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” expands the Star Wars story with all-new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away.The highly anticipated conclusion to the critically acclaimed series explores the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
