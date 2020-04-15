Disney+ Honors May The 4th With THE MANDALORIAN Docu-Series, THE CLONE WARS Finale

Well, here comes some great news from Disney+ and Lucasfilm. On Star Wars Day, May the 4th, the streaming service will premiere a new docu-series about their massive hit, The Mandalorian.

The eight part series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, will look at the first season of Jon Favreau's excellent contribution to the SWU, going behind the scenes of the series. The first episode will premiere on May the 4th with new episodes airing each Friday afterwards.

Also on May the 4th Disney+ will air the series finale of The Clone Wars, the flagship animated series filled the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith in the prequel saga. The show was well received by fans and critics alike, proving before The Mandalorian that the franchise's strength lay in long form storytelling in a series than a collection of films.

After a few days of watching rednecks be assholes to big cats and each other I am in desperate need of a palate cleanse and this is just the news I need. I should be getting my pre-ordered FunkoPop The Child just in time for this new docu-series.