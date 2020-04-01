Big changes are coming to Valnir Rok - Price discount and a huge update!

Valnir Rok developers have been working tirelessly to improve the game. Big updates have just been implemented on the performance and the graphics along minor fixes. However, a major shift that will remarkably enhance the gaming experience is expected within the upcoming 3 months. According to one of the developers, Benjamin Panah: “

Right now we shifted our focus from creating content to polishing and fixing the base game. Thanks to our community we were able to identify some of the major bugs and not so polished aspects of the game that still persist and we aim to fix them within this timeframe

”.

Stick around for drastic changes in Valnir Rok and don’t miss an opportunity to get the game at half price. Valnir Rok will be available at a discount of 50% starting Monday, April 6 at 10AM PT/7PM CET. Take care in these COVID-19 times, stay at home and enjoy the world of Valnir Rok at only half price!

Valnir Rok at Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/658980/Valnir_Rok_Survival_RPG/

Updates just added:

Performance

Performance optimization

UI

Health bar styling

Added missing shield icons for Grything, Svell & Aegas Ael

Added loading screen hints (German/English)

Added loading screen tips

Added PVP and PVE explanation to serverlist

Graphics

Graphic postprocessing optimised

Adjusted light settings

Fixed a shader height offset issue at Drekiberg dragon tower and adjusted colliders

Removed build asset mesh combining

Reworked color grading

Gameplay

Temporary removed horse traders

Adjusted XP for kraken kill

Adjusted building repair cost

Adjusted collider on staircase

Adjusted randomized character values

Added damage log

Updated attack animation timing for wolf & kraken

Updated attack speed and cooldown of kraken

Fixed city banner guard hiring costs

Fixed totem decay protection time reset

Removed tailor requirement

Added exit build mode when opening windows

Disabled attacks during build mode Localization

Added English localization for city roundshield descriptions