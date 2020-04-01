Miami Coverage Thrillers International Features Top 10 Lists Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Big changes are coming to Valnir Rok - Price discount and a huge update!
Big things are happening in Valnir Rok - over the coming months the game will undergo many changes, go darker, more violent - it will not be a safe place to live. Can you stop this apocalypse from happening in the formerly so peaceful land with its green pastures?
Valnir Rok developers have been working tirelessly to improve the game. Big updates have just been implemented on the performance and the graphics along minor fixes. However, a major shift that will remarkably enhance the gaming experience is expected within the upcoming 3 months. According to one of the developers, Benjamin Panah: “Right now we shifted our focus from creating content to polishing and fixing the base game. Thanks to our community we were able to identify some of the major bugs and not so polished aspects of the game that still persist and we aim to fix them within this timeframe”.
Stick around for drastic changes in Valnir Rok and don’t miss an opportunity to get the game at half price. Valnir Rok will be available at a discount of 50% starting Monday, April 6 at 10AM PT/7PM CET. Take care in these COVID-19 times, stay at home and enjoy the world of Valnir Rok at only half price!
Valnir Rok at Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/658980/Valnir_Rok_Survival_RPG/
Updates just added:
Performance
Performance optimization
UI
Health bar styling
Added missing shield icons for Grything, Svell & Aegas Ael
Added loading screen hints (German/English)
Added loading screen tips
Added PVP and PVE explanation to serverlist
Graphics
Graphic postprocessing optimised
Adjusted light settings
Fixed a shader height offset issue at Drekiberg dragon tower and adjusted colliders
Removed build asset mesh combining
Reworked color grading
Gameplay
Temporary removed horse traders
Adjusted XP for kraken kill
Adjusted building repair cost
Adjusted collider on staircase
Adjusted randomized character values
Added damage log
Updated attack animation timing for wolf & kraken
Updated attack speed and cooldown of kraken
Fixed city banner guard hiring costs
Fixed totem decay protection time reset
Removed tailor requirement
Added exit build mode when opening windows
Disabled attacks during build mode Localization
Added English localization for city roundshield descriptions
Updated fir trees to prevent popping (may cause performance issues)
Adjusted aim camera
About Valnir Rok:
Valnir Rok is an online sandbox survival roleplaying game inspired by Norse mythology. Players will awaken to find themselves on Valnir Island and must do whatever it takes to survive in a land of wild animals, mythical beasts, and violent men. As a hardened Viking warrior, butcher your enemies in bloody combat, build and improve village structures, and form a clan to expand your power and reputation.
Battle against opposing clans, place bounties on hated enemies, and discover ruin artifacts to gain favor with the gods with great deeds and holy sacrifices. Might makes right in the Viking world of Valnir Rok.
For more information, see: https://www.valnir.net/
About encurio GmbH:
Founded in 2007 by Sebastian Rahmel, encurio is a game studio mostly focused on RPG games. We are currently developing Valnir Rok a Viking multiplayer survival game with RPG Elements and lots of Nordic mythology , also we develop Faith + Honor: Barbarossa, a historically authentic RPG with tactical turn based combat. Encurio game studio based in Cologne, Germany. encurio has been developing software, portals, websites and online shops for the finance, beauty, gaming and entertainment industry. Using the knowledge and expertise from their internet and gaming business ventures has naturally led to the development of online games. Valnir Rok is the first online game from encurio GmbH.
More information on encurio GmbH, our logo & relevant media are available here.
