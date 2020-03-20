IFFR Coverage Hollywood Videos International Reviews Hollywood Features Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
ABOMINABLE: Horror Flick Emerges From The Cold on DVD And Digital This April
Here is a thing.
Jamaal Burden's creature horror Abominable is coming to DVD and Digital on April 14th from Uncork'd Entertainment. Pretty sure we gave this a miss the first time around, because anyone can see this is rather silly, but if we're facing a scenario where we might be indoors for a while then you'll probably want to add this to your guilty pleasure pile.
Watch the official trailer below.
This April, comes face to face with stone-cold terror, Abominable on DVD and Digital April 14 from Uncork’d Entertainment.A research team embarks on a journey to obtain a plant that can advance medical research by centuries. While stumbling upon clues of the previous expedition, they discover that a Yeti creature lurks within the Himalayan mountains and will do anything to protect its terrain.From producer Justin Price, director of Alien : Reign of Man and The 13th Friday, and director Jamaal Burden (Elves), comes a new horror experience from Uncork’d Entertainment.Abominable on DVD and Digital April 14.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.