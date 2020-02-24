Berlin 2020: What The Morbido Sanfic Pact Means to LatAm Filmmakers

Yesterday Variety reported the details of the new production pact Morbido and Sanfic announced last August. From Berlin, Morbido's Pablo Guisa and Sanfic's Gabriela Sandoval unveiled details of the pact, called Factoria Morbido-Sanfic, which provides another pre-production avenue for genre filmmakers in the region.

As part of the agreement, Morbido representatives will attend Sanfic’s industry section each year to aid in the promotion of horror projects and advise participating projects on their pitch processes, production design and budgets. Each year, up to six projects in advanced stages of development from across Latin America will be invited to attend. As announced at last year’s Sanfic, Morbido’s representatives will also choose a non-specific number of participating projects and back them for up to 30% of the film’s proposed final budget. The sponsorship also assures the project a commercial release in Mexico, representation for international sales and programming on pay TV across Latin America through the Morbido TV network.

From this description is would appear that Factoria Morbido-Sanfic may have taken the best aspects of other successful co-production market events and combined it into one sitting. It may be a seperate pitch session for off-the-ground projects then a seperate Finance & Packaging program for six projects that are nearly finished with the pre-production phase and are almost ready to go to camera. The train is on the tracks, let's get it into the station.

What is clear, is that Morbido is committed to investing into any number of projects with financing, international sales representation along with distribution in Mexico. Any of this on their own is vital for an aspiring project. All of this together is a tremendous opportunity for any filmmaker to get there ideas out there.

“Factoría Morbido-Sanfic will complement the efforts we started a few years ago with BloodWindow at Ventana Sur, and we’ll continue working with them. But now our focus is to bring to the table all major players in the region to produce and co-produce these films hand in hand with Morbido and local directors and producers,” Guisa told Variety from Berlin. Sandoval added: “The Factoría will provide a focus on genre cinema from the Southern Cone of South America and supplement the work already in progress at Blood Window. With involvement from international partners, we can provide a space to help further enhance Latin American genre cinema. As the director of Sanfic, I couldn’t think of a better partner than Mórbido.”

With Factoria Morbido-Sanfic joining other genre focused co-production markets from countries like Argentina and Brazil the opportunities for genre filmmakers in Latin American to see their projects go ahead keeps growing. Morbido marches on its quest for global domination and Sanfic expands its commitment to nuturing genre film in Chile and the rest of the region.

Side note. We haven't been to Chile yet, to cover the genre scene there. We have a lot of friends in Santiago. Just saying. In case anyone's looking at this and thinking the same thing.