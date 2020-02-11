THE FRENCH DISPATCH: Poster Debuts For New Wes Anderson Film, First Trailer Tomorrow

Wes Anderson's next film The French Dispatch comes to cinemas in July. Today, the first poster has debuted with the promise of a trailer tomorrow.

As we are suckers for any poster that is illustrated, no matter what style, it was a no brainer to share this with you today.

THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century Fench city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

What is also fascinating about this poster, apart from style, is not just the names of the lead cast in the windows but then you look at the block of names to the right there and the acting goodness just keeps on coming.