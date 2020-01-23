Frontières 2020: Call for Submissions to Platform in Cannes And International Co-Pro Market at Fantasia

Now that Winter is in full swing up here in the Northern hemisphere our hearts and minds have swiftly turned to yearning for Spring and Summer.

Our friends at Frontières always have a good way to recover from these Winter blues, starting with their Frontières Platform in Cannes during the Marché du Film in May. Then deep into the Summer heat there is the always popular Frontières International Co-Production Market which will take place from July 23rd through 26th during the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal.

Both events are now open for submissions. Find links below.