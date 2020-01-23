Frontières 2020: Call for Submissions to Platform in Cannes And International Co-Pro Market at Fantasia
Now that Winter is in full swing up here in the Northern hemisphere our hearts and minds have swiftly turned to yearning for Spring and Summer.
Our friends at Frontières always have a good way to recover from these Winter blues, starting with their Frontières Platform in Cannes during the Marché du Film in May. Then deep into the Summer heat there is the always popular Frontières International Co-Production Market which will take place from July 23rd through 26th during the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal.
Both events are now open for submissions. Find links below.
FRONTIÈRES is an international co-production market and networking platform specifically focused on genre film financing and co-production between Europe and North America. It is organised by the Fantasia International Film Festival, with the collaboration of the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. In addition to its annual co-production market at Fantasia, Frontières programming also includes the Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum (February 27-29, Karlskrona and the Frontières Platform in Cannes (May, Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes).Previous Frontières success stories include RAW (Julia Ducournau), COLOR OUT OF SPACE (Richard Stanley), VIVARIUM (Lorcan Finnegan), SEA FEVER (Neasa Hardiman), GHOST TOWN ANTHOLOGY (Denis Côté), EXTRA ORDINARY (Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman), 78/52 (Alexandre O. Philippe), THE RANGER (Jenn Wexler), TURBO KID (RKSS Films), and LES AFFAMÉS (Robin Aubert).Frontières 2020 is made possible thanks to our major partners, which include Telefilm Canada, the Netherlands Film Fund, Wallimage, the Swedish Film Institute, Screen Ireland and SODEC.
