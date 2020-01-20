Fantaspoa 2020: Deadline For Submissions to Brazil Genre Fest is January 31st

A reminder that our friends at Fantaspoa are accepting submissions for their 16th annual event until the end of the month, January 31st. That's only eleven days left. The sixteenth edition (last year's poster used left) of Fantaspoa will take place from May 14-31th, 2020 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Created in 2005, Fantaspoa was pioneer as Fantastic Film Festival in Brazil. With yearly editions since then, in 2020, its 16th edition will take place. The festival is one of the main fantastic film festivals in Latin America, exhibiting the best in genre cinema, as well as having several events, such as Q&A’s, workshops, lectures, concerts, parties and art expositions. Fantaspoa is the only festival from South America member of the Méliès – European Fantastic Film Festivals Federation (EFFFF), the federation that brings together the 22 more relevant fantastic film festival worldwide.

One of the premiere genre film festivals in Latin America, Fantaspoa has grown recently to include a film market, bringing together filmmakers with potential production partners in the region.

Screen Anarchy is trying to get a pair of boots on the ground at the festival this year. Too many bottles of cachaca have gone undrunk in our absence.