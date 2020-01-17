Cinefantasy 10: Submissions Open For 2020 Edition This September

Submissions started on the 13th and will be open until March 13th, 2020. Cinefantasy runs from September 8th through 13th.

We will admit that we are not fully familiar with the folks at Cinefantasy. However, you don't reach your tenth edition if you suck at what you do.

Also, if you arrange to have The Fire Demon of the Rainforests by Polish artist Jakub Rozalski, aka Mr. Werewolf, for your festival poster. Well then. That's just some delicious gravy on your festival feijoada.

Feature length films will have their own schedule. Short films will be presented in the following categories...

a) ANIMATION COMPETITION SHOWCASE b) FANTASY COMPETITION SHOWCASE c) SCIENCE COMPETITION SHOWCASE d) HORROR COMPETITION SHOWCASE e) FANTASTIC DIVERSITY COMPETITION SHOWCASE f) FANTASTIC WOMEN COMPETITION SHOWCASE g) AMATEUR SHORT FILM SHOWCASE (Brazilian films). h) STUDENT SHORT FILM SHOWCASE (Brazilian films). i) LGBT fantasy short film.

All the available submission links follow below.