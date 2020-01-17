Toronto Film Festival Coverage All Reviews Superhero Movies Festival News Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Cinefantasy 10: Submissions Open For 2020 Edition This September
Registration is now open for the 10th CINEFANTASY - International Fantastic Film Festival in the Land of Drizzle, Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Submissions started on the 13th and will be open until March 13th, 2020. Cinefantasy runs from September 8th through 13th.
We will admit that we are not fully familiar with the folks at Cinefantasy. However, you don't reach your tenth edition if you suck at what you do.
Also, if you arrange to have The Fire Demon of the Rainforests by Polish artist Jakub Rozalski, aka Mr. Werewolf, for your festival poster. Well then. That's just some delicious gravy on your festival feijoada.
Feature length films will have their own schedule. Short films will be presented in the following categories...
a) ANIMATION COMPETITION SHOWCASEb) FANTASY COMPETITION SHOWCASEc) SCIENCE COMPETITION SHOWCASEd) HORROR COMPETITION SHOWCASEe) FANTASTIC DIVERSITY COMPETITION SHOWCASEf) FANTASTIC WOMEN COMPETITION SHOWCASEg) AMATEUR SHORT FILM SHOWCASE (Brazilian films).h) STUDENT SHORT FILM SHOWCASE (Brazilian films).i) LGBT fantasy short film.
All the available submission links follow below.
