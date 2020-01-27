A New God is rising in Valnir Rok! More major updates and new areas just arrived!

Do you want to feel like a real Viking? Take the destiny into your own hands with the RPG Valnir Rok!



A god of love rises in Valnir. His monks have built a temple on the large mountain in the middle of the island. It is an area of peace and rest for exhausted warriors. If you are in danger, you can always get asylum in the church. No one will attack or endanger you there. Besides, the new monks bring some gifts and distribute them generously. You may simply help yourself with their treasures. People in the cities are becoming poorer and poorer, so gifts are welcome!



Valnir Rok is a Multiplayer survival game in which you take your destiny into your own hands and will determine your own destiny between fearless Vikings, cunning traders and cruel beasts!



Today, for the hardcore players, we are happy to announce fresh updates:



New:

Added church and monks with a peaceful area to Valnir

Added death spawn points to be able to get faster to certain spots

French translation of the game (Alpha/WIP)



Fixes:

Updated item weights

Fixed some world errors (holes etc.)

Fixed a few UI issues

Fixed some shaders

Minor fixes in code



Improvements:

Changed some recipes like Workbench (now easier to get)

Added “Shift+Drag” and “Ctrl+Click” for splitting icons in UI (text)

Rebalanced loot and drop rates

Reduced loot in cities a lot

Reduced amount of animals

Replaced some creatures

Updated sky and atmospheric scattering

Valnir Rok at Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/658980/Valnir_Rok_Survival_RPG/