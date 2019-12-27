Screen Anarchy LAST MINUTE Holiday Gift Guide 2019 PART THREE: IT'S A B-MOVIE CHRISTMAS

Welcome to the last episode of the guide. B-Movie Christmas is just that, a celebration of all things classic sci-fi, fantasy and horror. I covered so many films this year that you really do need to watch the guide to get your shopping ideas. The gallery couldn’t even hold all the images. I’ll do my best to highlight here.

Kino sent some truly awesome stuff this year. Are you a fan of dinosaur movies that feature really bad special effects and Doug McClure? People that Time Forgot and At The Earth’s Core are primary viewing. Dimension Five is a time travel spy adventure from the 60s featuring Harold “Oddjob” Sakata in a feature role as the villain. Vincent Price anyone? Kino offers versions of Twice Told Tales, The Oblong Box and Madhouse with commentary.

Scream Factory gets a special, special place in my heart this year. They caught me up to date on both their Hammer and Universal Horror releases. I can’t even begin to tell you what it’s like to see Universal films like The Monolith Monsters, Murders in the Zoo, Man-Mad Monster, Murders in the Rue Morgue and The Leech Woman get Blu-ray debuts with commentary and other extras.

Scream Factory has also done a fantastic job of finally getting Hammer classics on Blu-ray. To The Devil A Daughter, The Devil Rides Out, Horror of Frankenstein and The Abominable Snowman are just a few of the new releases and they all have lots of special features.

I also used this episode to catch up on the collector’s editions of The Blob (1988), Dracula (1979), Silver Bullet, Road Games, and Big Trouble in Little China.

There are LOTS more featured in the video. I’d imagine almost any of them could be in your hands in about 24 hours.

That’s a wrap on the gift guide for this year.