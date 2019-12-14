Drink Along Review: Knives Out – Rian Johnson Carves Out a Modern Day Murder Mystery

The murder mystery has a pretty simple story formula and Knives Out cleverly cuts a new tale for fans of the genre to be excited about. Yes, we still have your classic red herrings and big reveal at the end but finding out why we get to this bombastic conclusion is definitely half the fun.

Rian Johnson has made an undeniably entertaining movie but should any of these money hungry characters be trusted with your attention?

For the video review, I was influenced by the DVD release of the Japanese zombie movie, Wild Zero. A special feature on the disk was a drinking game that prompted the viewer to take a drink any time certain stipulations appeared on screen like fire shooting out of something or a zombie's head blowing up. This always followed me and I finally got a chance to incorporate that aspect into what I call a drink along review. Anytime I say something negative, I have to take a drink. As an added bonus, a beer bottle will also pop up on screen to prompt the viewer to take a drink as well.

So pick your poison, keep an eye on suspicious family members, and watch the drink along review HERE.

https://youtu.be/ZcE2fpeVxng