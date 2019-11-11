Morbido Coverage International News Hollywood Reviews Hollywood News Top 10 Lists How ScreenAnarchy Works
Open Screenplay Launches "Climate Change" screenwriting contest

Christine Korda
Contributor
Coinciding with International Climate Change Day on Thursday, Oct. 24, Open Screenplay, a free, first of its kind online platform for global screenwriters created to bring socially significant stories to life is launched a screenplay contest to focus attention on one of the most important issues of our time: climate change.  Open Screenplay is inviting screenwriters to help tell the universal story about the importance of individual responsibility in protecting our planet.  
 
 
