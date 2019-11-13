Calling All Filmmakers! Frontières Opens Call for Financing & Packaging Forum

Hey filmmakers! Do you have a feature-length genre film (horror, science fiction, fantasy, action, dark thriller), either narrative or documentary? Does it have at least 20% of its financing or a sales agent confirmed? Are the director and lead producer available in late February? Then this might be just what you are looking for!

Frontières, the leading genre film market, is now open for submissions for its Financing and Packaging Forum, taking place in Sweden, February 27th - 29th. 12 genre projects seeking to complete their financing and advance to the production stage will be selected to present, and Frontieres will invite 25 industry leaders to attend the three-day closed event. The focus will be on emerging filmmakers from the independent sector, predominantly from North America & Europe and with an emphasis on Nordic territories for the current design.

Many successful genre films of recent years have seen support come from Frontières, such as Raw, Vivarium, Extra Ordinary, Turbo Kid, and The Ranger, with more upcoming, so it is well worth preparing an application. More details are in the press release below, as well as full details about the application process at the Frontières website.

If you think you have the next The Void, Are We Not Cats, The Lodgers or Ghost Town Anthology, be sure to submit!

Frontières announces partner, details and launches call for projects for the fourth edition of its Finance & Packaging Forum to take place in the coastal city of Karlskrona, Sweden from February 27th to the 29th, in collaborating with the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Norwegian Film Institute, and the Netherlands Film Fund. The Carl International Film Festival and Nordic Factory will co-organize.

"The Nordic genre community only continues to flourish, and we are thrilled to bring the Forum to Sweden after such a successful edition in Helsinki this past February,” says Lindsay Peters, Frontières Executive Director. “Sweden's commitment to gender parity and excellent collaborative opportunities for the Canadian film industry will make this an exciting start to 2020 for Frontières."

“It’s an honor for Carl International Film Festival to host this amazing event in the symbolic year of 2020” added Henrik JP Åkesson, Head of Festival & Industry at the Carl International Film Festival. “Sweden took the lead of 50/50 by 2020 and the world followed. We hope to add some new value to an already successful event and welcome the global film industry to join us in beautiful Karlskrona!”

The forum is one of three annual internationally recognized programs organized by Frontières alongside the Frontières Platform in Cannes at the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes and the Frontières International Co-Production Market in Montreal at the Fantasia International Film Festival, where the initiative was first born in 2012.

Numerous projects have been championed and afforded integral support through Frontières, including Cannes - Semaine de la critique selections RAW (d. Julia Ducournau) and VIVARIUM (d. Lorcan Finnegan) amongst them, as well as the multi-award-winning EXTRA ORDINARY, critically acclaimed TIFF selections SEA FEVER and BLACK CONFLUX, and the upcoming features SLASH/BACK and BIRDS OF A FEATHER (HATCHING), all of which have acquired financing, sales representation or co-production directly in conjunction with their involvement.

Industry experts in attendance are chosen from a selection of international and respected companies with a proven track record in dynamic genre content and strong financial results, the majority of which come from North America, the European Union and the UK. Notable participating companies have included Netflix, StudioCanal, ICM Partners, Entertainment One, Universal Pictures International, Wild Bunch, Creativity Capital, AMC Networks, and XYZ Films.

International projects with 20-50% of their financing in place are invited to apply to take part. The submission deadline is December 7th.