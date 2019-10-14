Production is set to wrap mid-November on feature film ‘A Double-Edged Sword'

Montreal Nouveau Coverage International News Hollywood Videos International Features Festival News How ScreenAnarchy Works
Songwind Multimedia Inc. has announced they'll be wrapping up production on ‘A Double-Edged Sword’ by mid-November. The movie is set for world-wide release in the summer of 2020. 

Judy & Rob Letourneau of Songwind Multimedia Inc. are producing the action film currently filming in Ottawa, ON. Rob Letourneau is directing with Kelly Sarazin as Assistant Director. 

A Double-Edged Sword  is described as a “plot-twisting, action-packed spy film” and stars Matt Armstrong as a man who sees his family killed and sets out for revenge. 

Christa Cullain (Chicago The Musical), Jason Sedlar (Dark Before Dawn), Katharine Coleman (The Tablet), Ellen Mildred, Randy Mars (Past Redemption) and Byron Brydges (Forgive Me Father) also star.

After seeing what happens to his family, Mr. Fetch (Armstrong) sets off to plant two bombs in revenge. A highly-skilled task force is ordered to hunt him down by the same man who ordered the hit on his family.

A Double-Edged Sword includes a stellar supporting cast with Jen Gardiner (Martyrs-The Chronicles of the Blood, Human Nature), Jason Harley (Student Bodies), Peter Chow, Nicolla Sanguinetti and John Andrews.

Rob Letourneau’s (Writer-Director-Producer) past two films (The Map, The Tablet) received nominations at multiple film festivals and he has worked for CBC with people such as Peter Gzowski, Laurie Brown & numerous others.

A Double-Edged Sword is Rob Letourneau's third film. "Having such a great team and such a postive work environment has been a real pleasure for me to work with!" Letourneau said about the production.

A Double-Edged Sword will be hitting the film festivals and a screen near you in the summer of 2020.

Photograph courtesy of Intuition Photography by Leanne
Image Details: Jason Sedlar and Jen Gardiner filming a scene for A Double-Edged Sword along with Producer Judy Letourneau and Director Rob Letourneau. Santiago Guardia can be scene on the second camera.
