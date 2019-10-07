Joe Bob's Halloween Hootenanny: A Triple Bill Live Stream Event on Shudder on October 25th

Minutes ago, The Last Drive-In star Joe Bob Briggs announced his upcoming special on Shudder, Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny!

Briggs will host a live-stream triple feature on October 25th, starting at 9pm EST on Shudder, here in Canada and in the U.S. The special will be made available on demand at the end of the month.

You don't just watch The Last Drive-In, you participate in it, specifically over on Twitter where The Last Drive-In nation has made the live streams trend on the social network every night during the previous season. Can't wait to see what hashtag's trend that night.

We anticipate what genre gems Briggs has chosen for us on the 25th!