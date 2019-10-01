ELEVATION CHANGE explores what it takes to break a record

The new documentary ELEVATION CHANGE, out today on iTunes, Amazon, and Vimeo-on-Demand, profiles endurance athlete Sam Fox's attempt to break the speed record on the Pacific Crest Trail.

The Pacific Crest Trail connects Canada to Mexico via one continuous footpath 2,650 grueling miles in length. In 2011, a 24-year-old Sam Fox sets out to break the trail’s speed record by completing the hike in 60 days, averaging 44 miles per day. Why does he do it? To raise $250,000 for Parkinson’s research in honor of his mother, Lucy. Though confident in his ability to reach his goals, Sam’s plan begins to fall apart when he injures his ankle after only one week. Meanwhile, legendary speed-hiker Scott Williamson, already 17 days ahead of Sam on the trail, is also attempting a new record, but for very different reasons.

As these two men travel on their own journeys along this epic trail, their parallel stories show how it’s not always winning or losing, but getting there that counts. ELEVATION CHANGE is a gorgeous film that deftly explores the human condition via one man's intensely personal struggle with Mother Nature and his own ambition.

ELEVATION CHANGE was the Grand Prize Winner of the Green Planet Award at the FLICKER'S Rhode Island International Film Festival.