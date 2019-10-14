DO SOMETHING, JAKE - a seat-of-your-pants zero-budget debut feature - enjoys worldwide release on DVD/Blu-ray

Raya Films (London) and Meridian Releasing Group (MRG) are pleased to announce the release on DVD/Blu-ray of crime drama, DO SOMETHING, JAKE starring Jamie Alderson, Ed Bergtold and Mia Mills.

Consider Jake (Jamie Alderson); he’s a good-looking guy, but a quirky introvert with learning disabilities. Jake is infatuated with his neighbour, Alice (Mia Mills), whom he secretly watches yet never approaches. Unbeknown to anyone, however, Jake possesses hidden skills, which he must draw on when Alice becomes embroiled in the world of New Jersey crime boss, Morten (Ed Bergtold), and her very life threatened.

Now, a terrifying game unfolds where desire is dark, knowledge is deadly and the man who has nothing has nothing to lose.

Directed by James Smith, with a screenplay by producer, Caroline Spence, Do Something, Jake has enjoyed sell-out theatrical screenings, a festival run and Best Feature Award.

Shot on zero-budget, using a borrowed house as a production base and with only the spare change in their pockets, the producers offered work experience, on-the-job training, referrals and IMDb credits to university graduates and people of all ages wishing to make a start in the film industry. They also helped promote small businesses and worked with a local charity to give talks, workshops and advice to disadvantaged youngsters interested in movie production. So it was about more than just making a movie – it was about education, experience and creating opportunity for everyone.

“The story behind the production of this film would make a movie in itself,” explains James Smith. “Post-production was a long and hard road, and by the time we were ready to screen the film, we didn’t know what we had. So to get such a positive response from audiences and critics has been amazing.”

“We had no idea if we’d be able to achieve distribution,” Caroline says. “In fact, we were making preparations for self-distribution when we began to receive offers from US-based companies. When MRG said they wanted to take the film on, it was an easy decision to make. They are a perfect fit for Do Something, Jake , and we’re excited to finally make the film available!”

“ Do Something, Jake stands out because it hits all the elements that most independent films fall flat on.” Says Todd Rodgers, CEO of MRG, “The performances are solid and believable, the pacing is excellent and the shot selection really moves the story forward.”

Do Something, Jake is now available through Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, WOW_HD and many more. Online streaming/download (VOD) release is scheduled for later in the year.

Websites www.RayaFilms.com www.DoSomethingJake.com IMDb http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4856996/ Twitter @DoSomethingJake @RayaFilms @JSmithWriter @CSpenceProducer Facebook www.facebook.com/DoSomethingJake/ YouTube Teaser Trailer: https://youtu.be/2y6o-BNNm-Y

