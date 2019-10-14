DO SOMETHING, JAKE - a seat-of-your-pants zero-budget debut feature - enjoys worldwide release on DVD/Blu-ray
Raya Films (London) and Meridian Releasing Group (MRG) are pleased to announce the release on DVD/Blu-ray of crime drama, DO SOMETHING, JAKE starring Jamie Alderson, Ed Bergtold and Mia Mills.
Consider Jake (Jamie Alderson); he’s a good-looking guy, but a quirky introvert with learning disabilities. Jake is infatuated with his neighbour, Alice (Mia Mills), whom he secretly watches yet never approaches. Unbeknown to anyone, however, Jake possesses hidden skills, which he must draw on when Alice becomes embroiled in the world of New Jersey crime boss, Morten (Ed Bergtold), and her very life threatened.
Now, a terrifying game unfolds where desire is dark, knowledge is deadly and the man who has nothing has nothing to lose.
Directed by James Smith, with a screenplay by producer, Caroline Spence, Do Something, Jake has enjoyed sell-out theatrical screenings, a festival run and Best Feature Award.
Shot on zero-budget, using a borrowed house as a production base and with only the spare change in their pockets, the producers offered work experience, on-the-job training, referrals and IMDb credits to university graduates and people of all ages wishing to make a start in the film industry. They also helped promote small businesses and worked with a local charity to give talks, workshops and advice to disadvantaged youngsters interested in movie production. So it was about more than just making a movie – it was about education, experience and creating opportunity for everyone.
