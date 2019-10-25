A mangled mermaid fights for her life in the imaginative & brutal MERMAID DOWN -- available in Redbox Oct. 29

Archstone Distribution (Machete, Rum Diary, The Human Centipede) has partnered with Alliance Entertainment (The Criterion Collection) to release the horror-fantasy film Mermaid Down in Redbox starting October 29th and on BluRay/DVD at WalMart in January 2020.



A mermaid is ripped from the Pacific, her tail is hacked off with an axe, and she's thrown into a mental institution where no one believes she's a mermaid. This is only the beginning of this mermaid's plight as she bonds with a group of other women in peril and fights for her life in this brutal, dark fairy-tale coming out just in time for Halloween.



Written and Directed by Jeffrey Grellman, Mermaid Down is based on an award-winning script. The film was made for a mere $85K, yet manages to provide big budget spectacle. A swimming pool was turned into a flooded basement, and a miniature scale model was shot inside a cheap studio apartment to create the illusion of a sinking boat. All the effects were PRACTICAL -- using on-set tricks to create gunfire because they couldn't afford pyrotechnics -- and the mermaid tail was built out of silicone and internal animatronics.



The film was sold internationally at Cannes and premiered at the Grove in Los Angeles.



The strikingly original independent film takes mermaids past Splash and The Little Mermaid to their more violent origins, like The Odyssey, delivering an imaginative, wild ride within the low-budget horror genre.



The adventure, the twists, the turns, and the poetic violence is relentless. The film is packed with powerful visuals, emotional resonance, and a sweeping score enhanced by the percussion of legendary drummer, Danny Carrey (Tool).